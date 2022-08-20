Payment of Aid Brazil falls this Thursday: who is entitled?

The federal government anticipated the payment of the August installment of Auxílio Brasil. See who will receive this Thursday.

The federal government anticipated the payment of the August installment of the Brazil aid and the new rule has already been published in the Official Gazette. Now, the benefit would start to be paid on August 18, it was advanced to the 9th and 22nd of the month.

It is important to note that this change will not affect benefit payments in the following months in September, October, November and December. The Auxílio Brasil will be paid today (18) of August, according to the NIS 8 (Social Identification Number) of the beneficiary.

So, in July, the benefit paid R$ 400. From August to December, the aid will be R$ 600, according to the PEC (Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment) approved in Congress, which increased the amount of aid.

Aid Brazil Calendar in August

Check the complete Auxílio Brasil calendar for the month of August according to the latest NIS issue.

09/08: Final NIS 1;

08/10: Final NIS 2;

08/11: Final NIS 3;

08/12: Final NIS 4;

08/15: Final NIS 5;

08/16: Final NIS 6;

08/17: Final NIS 7;

08/18: Final NIS 8;

08/19: Final NIS 9;

08/22: Final NIS 0.

Will the benefit remain at R$600 in 2023?

President Jair Bolsonaro said he wants to continue with the new amount in 2023. Auxílio Brasil was created to replace Bolsa Família, with a monthly amount of R$400.

The increase in the benefit would have an expiration date until December 31. It is important to note that, if this amount remains, there will be a negative effect of more than R$50 billion on public coffers. Decreasing the space for other expenses, investments and financing of the public machine.

