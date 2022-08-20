PDT and Ciro Gomes go to the TSE and ask for Bolsonaro’s ineligibility

The PDT, led by Ciro Gomes, triggered the Superior Electoral Court this Friday 19 to ask for the ineligibility of the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and his vice, Walter Braga Netto (PL), for abuse of power. .

In the request, the pedetistas mention the meeting promoted by Bolsonaro with ambassadors on July 18 to repeat false information about the electoral system and attack institutions such as the TSE.

“It is indeed undeniable that Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro took advantage of the event to broadcast the recording of the speech for electoral purposes, inseparable from the 2022 election”, says an excerpt from the PDT action, reinforcing that the meeting in Brasília was broadcast gives TV Brazil.

According to the piece, Bolsonaro’s offensive against the Electoral Justice and the polls “is part of his electoral campaign strategy, so that there is a clear transmission of abusive acts to the detriment of the integrity of the electoral system, through fake newswhich is an extremely serious fact, capable of being investigated in the context of this Judicial Electoral Investigation Action”.

The PDT asks the TSE, in addition to the removal of videos of the meeting, the notification for the investigated to defend themselves and “the declaration of the ineligibility of the investigated, in addition to the revocation of the registration or diploma, for the practice of abuse of political power and misuse of the media”.