PDT files suit to challenge Bolsonaro and Braga Netto’s candidacy

O Democratic Labor Party (PDT) filed a lawsuit in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to challenge the presidential candidacy Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his deputy Braga Netto (PL). The party’s action Ciro Gomes is based on Bolsonaro’s questions about the electoral system during the meeting with ambassadors in Brasilia on July 18. In the request, the caption requested that the videos of the meeting be removed from social networks and also pointed out the fact that the president had held the meeting at Palácio da Alvorada with broadcast on TV Brasil – both public assets. The PDT argues that the electoral legislation prohibits the use of property, furniture or immovable property belonging to the public power for the benefit of candidates. The party maintains that “in addition to benefiting itself, the insults uttered also benefit third parties, mainly candidates supporting Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who also replicate the attacks on the electronic voting system as an electoral campaign strategy”. The party argues that Bolsonaro extrapolated his duties as president of the Republic by adopting an electoral bias in the meeting with ambassadors and also said that Bolsonaro attacked the integrity of the TSE.

