PDT triggers TSE to overthrow Bolsonaro’s candidacy

The PDT (Democratic Labor Party) filed a lawsuit with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) this Friday (Aug. , from Instagram, from the website of TV Brazil and the channel of Power 360 on Youtube. The request was forwarded to the Electoral Inspector General, Mauro Campbell. Here is the full text (618 KB).

The party asks that Bolsonaro and the vice candidate, Braga Netto, be notified within 5 days and that the Electoral Public Ministry receive the process to issue an opinion. The action also requests the cancellation of the registration or diploma of the Chief Executive and that his ineligibility be declared by the “for the practice of abuse of political power and misuse of the media”.

“Mr Jair Messias Bolsonaro, taking advantage of his functional status, held a meeting with the ambassadors of foreign countries residing in Brazil to talk about this year’s elections, specifically to attack the integrity of the electoral process with fake news”says an excerpt from the document.

The lawyers maintain that verification agencies, the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and the Electoral Justice “they have already denied the untruths” said by the Chief Executive about the voting process.

According to the document, Bolsonaro “distorted the performance of the act to propagate its campaign program, which, among few things, encompasses attacks on the integrity of the electoral process as the main support of speech”.

“Jair Messias Bolsonaro went beyond the limits of the regular exercise of the correct attitudes of a Head of State to conduct the aforementioned meeting for an electoral bias, with the political purpose of assuring the integrity of this Specialty Justice to, soon after, disseminate this type of content through of social networks, which have immeasurable reach”continue.

The suit also mentions the removal of the video on YouTube on August 10th. The platform justified that the electoral integrity policy was infringed with the content of the video.

Speaking to ambassadors on July 18, Bolsonaro criticized electronic voting machines, defended the printed vote and returned to talk about possible fraud in the electoral system, with accusations that have never been proven.

O Power 360 contacted President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign team, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.