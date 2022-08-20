Pernambuco holds ‘D-Day’ for polio vaccination and updates children’s and adolescents’ records; see locations in Greater Recife | Pernambuco

With low vaccination coverage for several diseases, Pernambuco holds on Saturday (20) the “D-Day” of immunization. In the state, more than 2,400 rooms will be opened for this mobilization. The goal is to encourage protection against poliomyelitis and update the booklet for children under 15 years old. The regular campaigns take place simultaneously until the 9th of September.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
According to the government, vaccination coverage is below the level established by the Ministry of Health (MS), which is 90%. The targets for the main strategies of the basic vaccination schedule have not yet surpassed the percentage of 70%.
Therefore, the risk of reintroduction of diseases, such as polio, increases. Another concern of the authorities is with the emergence of pockets of children and adolescents unprotected against diseases considered “immunopreventable”.
In the state, 538,868 children aged 1 to 4 years can take the polio vaccine. In the multi-vaccination strategy, children and adolescents under 15 years of age, unvaccinated or with incomplete vaccination schedules, should go to the health centers, according to the National Vaccination Calendar.
See vaccination coverage in Pernambuco
- BCG – 71.19%
- Hepatitis A and B – 56.79% and 61.64%
- Human rotavirus – 59.20%
- Pneumococcal (<1 year) – 67.18%
- Pentavalent (<1 year) - 64.16%
- Poliomyelitis (<1 year) – 61.50%
- Poliomyelitis (1st ref) – 47.63%
- Menigococcal Conj. C (<1 year) - 64.26%
- Menigococcal Conj. C (1 year) – 63.66%
- Yellow fever (<1 year) – 40.65%
- MMR (D1) – 70.26%
- MMR (D2) – 40.22%
- Pneumococcal (1 year) – 63.26%
- Chickenpox – 57.91%
- DTP (1 year – 1st ref) – 51.36%
In Greater Recife, the municipalities prepared special schemes for the “D-Day” of vaccination. O g1 shows how immunization will be done and locations in cities in the region.
In the capital of Pernambuco, more than 180 vaccination points will be opened. Among them, there are more than 150 vaccine rooms and 30 mobile stations spread across the city. See the list here.
The opening of the campaign takes place at 8 am, at the Supply and Logistics Center of Pernambuco (Ceasa), in Curado, in partnership with the State Department of Health and Rotary Recife.
According to the city hall, in the more than 150 vaccination rooms, all vaccines on the routine calendar will be available so that the demand of each age group can be verified.
In most mobile stations, only the polio vaccine will be available for children under five years of age.
Because of the mobilization, the four Children’s Vaccination Centers against Covid-19 will also apply all vaccines. Are they:
- Shopping Boa Vista
- Trindade site
- Dona Lindu Park
- Shopping Recife
According to the city hall, parents or guardians should take children and adolescents to the closest point to home so that professionals can assess the need for each one, according to age and doses already taken.
It is also necessary to carry an identification document for the child or adolescent and the person responsible, in addition to the vaccination card.
The municipal administration said that several types of vaccines will be available, all part of the routine calendar. Are they:
- Hepatitis B
- pentavalent
- polio
- rotavirus
- pneumococcal 10
- meningococcal C
- yellow fever
- triple viral
- varicella
- hepatitis A
- DTP
- triple viral
- yellow fever
- varicella
- diphtheria
- adult tetanus
- meningococcal ACWY
- HPV
- dTpa
Each of them is aimed at a specific audience. Professionals evaluate who can receive them according to the recommendation of the Ministry of Health.
Those who are part of the eligible public for the Covid vaccine can take the other immunizers at the same time, since there is no need for a time interval between doses.
See vaccination coverage in Recife
- 2018 – 93.53%
- 2019 – 69.95%
- 2020 – 68.43%
- 2021 – 62.37%
- 2022 – 58.80%
- 2018 – 89.76%
- 2019 – 72.27%
- 2020 – 67.77%
- 2021 – 62.40%
- 2022 – 56.54%
- 2018 – 96.22%
- 2019 – 77.54%
- 2020 – 73.54%
- 2021 – 66.62%
- 2022 – 63.82%
- 2018 – 84.40%
- 2019 – 72.71%
- 2020 – 68.89%
- 2021 – 62.94%
- 2022 – 57.30%
In Jaboatão, 78 points will be opened for mobilization. Parents or guardians should look for one of the 75 vaccination rooms in the municipal network.
Other options are: Hospital da Aeronáutica, Shopping Guararapes and Rotary Club, on Rua Cromácio Leão. The hours are from 8 am to 4 pm.
In Olinda, the campaign will mobilize “the entire network of primary and specialized care”, from 8 am to 5 pm, according to the city hall.
The municipality also installed a vaccination point for the target audience at Shopping Patteo, L2 floor, which will operate until September 9, from Monday to Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm.
In Paulista, the doses will be applied from 9 am to 4 pm, in 32 Health Units in the municipality.
- USF Jardim Baixo II
- USF Arthur Lundgren II and Alto
- USF Albert Sabin I and II
- Helio Inácio Polyclinic
- Sebastião Amaral Health Center/ USF Elaniza Bezerra
- USF Jardim Paulista Baixo III
- Polyclinic Adolpho Speck
- USF Maranguape II B
- USF Prazeres I and II
- Policlinica Josino Guerra
- Correia Mandu Polyclinic
- USF Jose Borges
- USF Jurandir Freire
- USF Francisco Marcelo Dias
- USF Nossa Senhora Aparecida
- USF Pau Amarelo
- USF Quirino Ribeiro
- Polyclinic Willian Nascimento
- USF Edgar Alves I
- USF São Pedro
- USF Dom Helder
- USF Aurora
- USF Mirueira
- USF Nobre
- USF Rural I
- USF Rural II
- USF Sítio Fragoso I
- USF Sítio Fragoso II
- USF Chã de Mangabeira
- USF Miguel Rufino
- USF Vila Torres Galvao
- USF João Abimael
Vaccination on “D-Day” will take place in all health units, from 8 am to 5 pm, except in the units of Matriz da Luz, Lages and Munguba. These two will work from 8 am to 1 pm
In Ipojuca, mobilization takes place from 8 am to 3 pm, at health posts and polyclinics.
The campaign in Abreu e Lima will take place from 8 am to 4 pm. According to the prefecture, all health units will be mobilized for action. In addition, an itinerant pole that will be set up in Praça São José.
The action in Cabo de Santo Agostinho takes place in all health units in the municipality, according to the city hall.
In Igarassu, there will be “D-Day” at the Family Health Units and at the São Lucas Polyclinic. The service will be from 8 am to 4 pm.
In Itamaracá, mobilization takes place from 8 am to 4 pm, in all health units.
In Moreno, all health posts in urban and rural areas will work. The Health Department will open the Vaccination Center near Praça da Bandeira, in the Center, and an itinerant point in Vila Miguel Arraes.
Opening hours for service stations located in the urban area are from 8 am to 4 pm. While in rural areas it is from 8 am to 12 pm.
Camaragibe City Hall will open 45 basic health units in the municipality, from 8 am to 4 pm.
According to the city hall, vaccination will take place at all posts of the Family Health Program (PSFs) in the city.
In Itapissuma, vaccination takes place in all Basic Health Units in the municipality, from 8 am to 4 pm.
- Várzea Post
- hawthorn post
- Camboa Post
- Mangabeira Post
- Guild post
- Ubu ingenuity
- Cashew Post
- Botafogo I and II
- Children’s Subdivision
- Nova Itapissuma Subdivision