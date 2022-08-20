Pernambuco holds ‘D-Day’ for polio vaccination and updates children’s and adolescents’ records; see locations in Greater Recife | Pernambuco

With low vaccination coverage for several diseases, Pernambuco holds on Saturday (20) the “D-Day” of immunization. In the state, more than 2,400 rooms will be opened for this mobilization. The goal is to encourage protection against poliomyelitis and update the booklet for children under 15 years old. The regular campaigns take place simultaneously until the 9th of September.

According to the government, vaccination coverage is below the level established by the Ministry of Health (MS), which is 90%. The targets for the main strategies of the basic vaccination schedule have not yet surpassed the percentage of 70%.

Therefore, the risk of reintroduction of diseases, such as polio, increases. Another concern of the authorities is with the emergence of pockets of children and adolescents unprotected against diseases considered “immunopreventable”.

In the state, 538,868 children aged 1 to 4 years can take the polio vaccine. In the multi-vaccination strategy, children and adolescents under 15 years of age, unvaccinated or with incomplete vaccination schedules, should go to the health centers, according to the National Vaccination Calendar.

See vaccination coverage in Pernambuco

BCG – 71.19%

Hepatitis A and B – 56.79% and 61.64%

Human rotavirus – 59.20%

Pneumococcal (<1 year) – 67.18%

Pentavalent (<1 year) - 64.16%

Poliomyelitis (<1 year) – 61.50%

Poliomyelitis (1st ref) – 47.63%

Menigococcal Conj. C (<1 year) - 64.26%

Menigococcal Conj. C (1 year) – 63.66%

Yellow fever (<1 year) – 40.65%

MMR (D1) – 70.26%

MMR (D2) – 40.22%

Pneumococcal (1 year) – 63.26%

Chickenpox – 57.91%

DTP (1 year – 1st ref) – 51.36%

In Greater Recife, the municipalities prepared special schemes for the “D-Day” of vaccination. O g1 shows how immunization will be done and locations in cities in the region.

In the capital of Pernambuco, more than 180 vaccination points will be opened. Among them, there are more than 150 vaccine rooms and 30 mobile stations spread across the city. See the list here.

The opening of the campaign takes place at 8 am, at the Supply and Logistics Center of Pernambuco (Ceasa), in Curado, in partnership with the State Department of Health and Rotary Recife.

According to the city hall, in the more than 150 vaccination rooms, all vaccines on the routine calendar will be available so that the demand of each age group can be verified.

In most mobile stations, only the polio vaccine will be available for children under five years of age.

Because of the mobilization, the four Children’s Vaccination Centers against Covid-19 will also apply all vaccines. Are they:

Shopping Boa Vista

Trindade site

Dona Lindu Park

Shopping Recife

According to the city hall, parents or guardians should take children and adolescents to the closest point to home so that professionals can assess the need for each one, according to age and doses already taken.

It is also necessary to carry an identification document for the child or adolescent and the person responsible, in addition to the vaccination card.

The municipal administration said that several types of vaccines will be available, all part of the routine calendar. Are they:

Hepatitis B

pentavalent

polio

rotavirus

pneumococcal 10

meningococcal C

yellow fever

triple viral

varicella

hepatitis A

DTP

triple viral

yellow fever

varicella

diphtheria

adult tetanus

meningococcal ACWY

HPV

dTpa

Each of them is aimed at a specific audience. Professionals evaluate who can receive them according to the recommendation of the Ministry of Health.

Those who are part of the eligible public for the Covid vaccine can take the other immunizers at the same time, since there is no need for a time interval between doses.

See vaccination coverage in Recife

2018 – 93.53%

2019 – 69.95%

2020 – 68.43%

2021 – 62.37%

2022 – 58.80%

2018 – 89.76%

2019 – 72.27%

2020 – 67.77%

2021 – 62.40%

2022 – 56.54%

2018 – 96.22%

2019 – 77.54%

2020 – 73.54%

2021 – 66.62%

2022 – 63.82%

2018 – 84.40%

2019 – 72.71%

2020 – 68.89%

2021 – 62.94%

2022 – 57.30%

In Jaboatão, 78 points will be opened for mobilization. Parents or guardians should look for one of the 75 vaccination rooms in the municipal network.

Other options are: Hospital da Aeronáutica, Shopping Guararapes and Rotary Club, on Rua Cromácio Leão. The hours are from 8 am to 4 pm.

In Olinda, the campaign will mobilize “the entire network of primary and specialized care”, from 8 am to 5 pm, according to the city hall.

The municipality also installed a vaccination point for the target audience at Shopping Patteo, L2 floor, which will operate until September 9, from Monday to Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm.

In Paulista, the doses will be applied from 9 am to 4 pm, in 32 Health Units in the municipality.

USF Jardim Baixo II

USF Arthur Lundgren II and Alto

USF Albert Sabin I and II

Helio Inácio Polyclinic

Sebastião Amaral Health Center/ USF Elaniza Bezerra

USF Jardim Paulista Baixo III

Polyclinic Adolpho Speck

USF Maranguape II B

USF Prazeres I and II

Policlinica Josino Guerra

Correia Mandu Polyclinic

USF Jose Borges

USF Jurandir Freire

USF Francisco Marcelo Dias

USF Nossa Senhora Aparecida

USF Pau Amarelo

USF Quirino Ribeiro

Polyclinic Willian Nascimento

USF Edgar Alves I

USF São Pedro

USF Dom Helder

USF Aurora

USF Mirueira

USF Nobre

USF Rural I

USF Rural II

USF Sítio Fragoso I

USF Sítio Fragoso II

USF Chã de Mangabeira

USF Miguel Rufino

USF Vila Torres Galvao

USF João Abimael

Vaccination on “D-Day” will take place in all health units, from 8 am to 5 pm, except in the units of Matriz da Luz, Lages and Munguba. These two will work from 8 am to 1 pm

In Ipojuca, mobilization takes place from 8 am to 3 pm, at health posts and polyclinics.

The campaign in Abreu e Lima will take place from 8 am to 4 pm. According to the prefecture, all health units will be mobilized for action. In addition, an itinerant pole that will be set up in Praça São José.

The action in Cabo de Santo Agostinho takes place in all health units in the municipality, according to the city hall.

In Igarassu, there will be “D-Day” at the Family Health Units and at the São Lucas Polyclinic. The service will be from 8 am to 4 pm.

In Itamaracá, mobilization takes place from 8 am to 4 pm, in all health units.

In Moreno, all health posts in urban and rural areas will work. The Health Department will open the Vaccination Center near Praça da Bandeira, in the Center, and an itinerant point in Vila Miguel Arraes.

Opening hours for service stations located in the urban area are from 8 am to 4 pm. While in rural areas it is from 8 am to 12 pm.

Camaragibe City Hall will open 45 basic health units in the municipality, from 8 am to 4 pm.

According to the city hall, vaccination will take place at all posts of the Family Health Program (PSFs) in the city.

In Itapissuma, vaccination takes place in all Basic Health Units in the municipality, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Várzea Post

hawthorn post

Camboa Post

Mangabeira Post

Guild post

Ubu ingenuity

Cashew Post

Botafogo I and II

Children’s Subdivision

Nova Itapissuma Subdivision