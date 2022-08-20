Petrobras approves eight new members for the Board of Directors

Members were screened by the state-owned company’s General Shareholders’ Meeting, with two considered ‘ineligible’ by the committee; Gileno Gurjão Barreto will be the group’s president

ALLISON SALES/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

New members of Petrobras’ Board of Directors were added this Friday



The General Shareholders’ Meeting of Petrobras approved this Friday, 19, eight names that will integrate the Board of Directors of the state-owned company. After the vote, the names of Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, José João Abdalla Filho, Edison Antonio Costa Britto Garcia, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade – president of Petrobras since June -, Ieda Aparecida de Moura Cagni, Gileno Gurjão Barreto – who will preside the Council -, Ricardo Soriano de Alencar and Jônathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro – the latter two classified as ineligible by the committee. The ineligibility was due to the executive secretary of the Civil House, Jônathas de Castro; and to the Attorney General of the National Treasury, Ricardo Soriano, for conflict of interests, which is prohibited by the State-owned Companies Law. The meeting lasted less than three hours and defined the names that were nominated by the government and minority shareholders.