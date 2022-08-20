Petrobras approves eight new members for the Board of Directors

Members were screened by the state-owned company’s General Shareholders’ Meeting, with two considered ‘ineligible’ by the committee; Gileno Gurjão Barreto will be the group’s president
The General Shareholders’ Meeting of Petrobras approved this Friday, 19, eight names that will integrate the Board of Directors of the state-owned company. After the vote, the names of Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, José João Abdalla Filho, Edison Antonio Costa Britto Garcia, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade – president of Petrobras since June -, Ieda Aparecida de Moura Cagni, Gileno Gurjão Barreto – who will preside the Council -, Ricardo Soriano de Alencar and Jônathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro – the latter two classified as ineligible by the committee. The ineligibility was due to the executive secretary of the Civil House, Jônathas de Castro; and to the Attorney General of the National Treasury, Ricardo Soriano, for conflict of interests, which is prohibited by the State-owned Companies Law. The meeting lasted less than three hours and defined the names that were nominated by the government and minority shareholders.