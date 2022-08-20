‘Photo Random’: how to make the new trend on Instagram | Social networks

The new trend on Instagram is “Photo Random”, a video that brings together random photos superimposed on each other. The difference is the way the photos are presented in the clip, being displayed as if they were cropped photo collages. The effect, which is also popular on TikTok, can be created automatically with the help of the CapCut editing app, available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. Check out, in the following tutorial, how to make a video with Photo Random effect for Instagram.

Instagram logo pink mobile home social — Photo: Getty Images

How to make the new Instagram trend: Photo Random

Step 1. Open CapCut and tap on “Template” in the bottom menu. Then tap the top search bar to search for an effect;

Instagram Trend can be done with CapCut model — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. Search for the “Random Photo” effect. Then, select the first item in the list;

CapCut has a video template “Random Photo” for users to create their own movie and trend on TikTok with photos — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. With the video open, tap on “Use Template”. Then, select the desired photos from the mobile phone gallery. For the video to be long, it is necessary to use approximately 30 photos — you can repeat some if you want;

User can use template and use photos from your gallery to create video — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 4. After selecting all the photos, tap the little green arrow. The video will be displayed ready on the screen;

Video with Random Photo is automatically created by CapCut — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 5. Tap “Export” to download the file. Confirm the download using the “Save to device” button;

Know how to download CapCut video to the gallery — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 6. To publish the video on Instagram, open the social network app and tap the “+” icon. Then select “Reels Video”;

See how to create Reels on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 7. Tap the “+” icon and select the video from the gallery. Then, go to “Add” to proceed;

User can publish Reels with video “Foto Random” on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 8. Edit the Reels as you wish and tap “Next”. Create a caption, edit the cover and post the video to your profile.

Post the video on your profile — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Ready. Now you know how to make the new Instagram trend.

