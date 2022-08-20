Photos show Angelina Jolie injured after fight with Brad Pitt

Photos of the injuries that Brad Pitt’s alleged assaults caused Angelina Jolie during a fight in September 2016 have been revealed. According to Page Six, the images were in the possession of the FBI and would have been sent by the Oscar winner. They show the actress’s injured hand and elbow.

According to Jolie’s account, recorded in the FBI report, she and Pitt were drinking aboard a private jet when he grabbed her by the head and shoulders, then pushed her against the bathroom wall and yelled, “You’re fucking this family”.

Two of her youngest children, whose names were withheld from the report, “were outside the door crying and asked, ‘Are you okay, Mommy?’” she said.

Pitt reportedly yelled in response: “’No, Mom is not well. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy,’” the report stated.

According to Page Six, they were removed by the actress.

According to Jolie, that comment sent Pitt into a rage. At that moment, the actor ran towards one of his children “as if he was going to attack him”, at which point she said that she got into a physical fight with her ex-partner.

Black and white photocopies of the photos are included in the report, as well as handwritten pages provided by Jolie, allegedly from her children, containing descriptions of the incident. Handwritten pages are mostly redacted.

During the fight, Jolie also claimed that Pitt had said that one of her children “looks like a Columbine kid”, comparing him to those responsible for the school massacre that took place on April 20, 1999.