portal details Mbappé’s relationship with PSG players

Kylian Mbappé remains the subject of several controversies at PSG. After the already reported frictions that took place last weekend, in the match against Montpellier, now, new controversies arise regarding the ace.

As found out by UOL Esporte, after the renewal of his contract, Mbappé would have received several ‘perks’ from the board, one of them being the participation in the assembly of the cast and regarding signings and departures.

And one of the player’s wishes, passed on to the board, would be to get rid of the Argentine ‘people’ from the team. The group consisted of Di María, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi and Lionel Messi. Apparently, the ‘wish’ has been granted: the first, even, did not have his contract renewed and agreed with Juventus.

The same source also reports that Kylian’s relationship with the rest of the Parisian cast is not the best. Shirt 7, even inside the locker room, would be the target of words like “unbearable” and “pampered”.

PSG season

Although, on the pitch, PSG are off to a great start to the season, the same cannot be said outside of it. Names such as Galtier and Campos try to stifle controversy, but it is immeasurable how much this can affect the team’s performance, as it was in previous seasons.