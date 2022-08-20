Presidential election should only be defined in the 2nd round, say experts

posted on 08/20/2022 06:00



The election for the Presidency of the Republic should only be defined even in the second round, according to experts consulted by the Mail. Data from the Datafolha survey, released on Thursday (18/8), reinforce this trend. The survey pointed to the stability of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), leader with 47% of the voting intentions, and a slight growth of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who adds up to 32%.

For Glauco Peres da Silva, economist and professor at the Department of Political Science at the University of São Paulo, the tendency is that Lula has reached the ceiling, which is quite high and makes it difficult for the former president to advance further. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, has some room for growth – according to the specialist –, especially after the package of goodies in the economic area, with the reduction of fuels and the boosted Auxílio Brasil, of R$ 600.

Silva pointed out that a decisive index to assess the possibility of candidates’ growth is rejection. In the case of Lula, the indicator has been growing: in April, the PT had 33% of rejection, in the last survey, it grew beyond the margin of error to 37% of the electorate. Bolsonaro, in turn, has improved in this regard: he went from 54% in April to 51% in the most recent poll.

Sociologist and director of Instituto Opinião, Arilton Freres, also highlighted that the current campaign is defined more by the reduction of rejection. According to him, Bolsonaro, despite having improved on this issue, would only reverse the situation, at this rate, if the elections were in 2023.

Freres pointed out that the latest surveys reflect the reduction in the price of gasoline, with the improvement of Bolsonaro’s performance, especially in the public that earns from two to five minimum wages, a portion of the population that must include app drivers, delivery men and other workers who use the car as a means of transport and were heavily pressured by the price of fuel. According to the specialist, in this category it can be seen that a part of the electorate migrated from Lula to Bolsonaro.

In relation to the boosted Auxílio Brasil, which reaches another electorate more loyal to the former president, the measure has not yet been reflected in the surveys, which should only happen from the end of this month.

For Freres, the PDT candidate, Ciro Gomes — third in the survey, with 7% — bets on a rational discourse, which does not always match his profile. Therefore, his voter, who refutes Lula and Bolsonaro, can migrate to candidate Simone Tebet (MDB), who has a rational discourse and a wider range of alliances. Glauco Silva, on the other hand, believes that Ciro may also lose voters to Lula and Bolsonaro, in the so-called useful vote, which should intensify in the final stretch of the campaign. According to the institute, among PT voters, 83% declare themselves decided, while among those of the Chief Executive this rate reaches 80%. In Ciro’s electorate, 63% declare that they can still change their vote.

Domains

Bolsonaro, who has great acceptance among the evangelical public — 49%, against 32% for Lula, according to Datafolha — is betting on the consolidation of this electorate. First lady Michelle’s entry into the campaign and the circulation of fake news about PT closing churches, if elected, have boosted the president. In Glauco Silva’s assessment, fake news should once again have a strong weight in the dispute. “Lies have always existed in politics, but today (with the internet), it takes on an unimaginable proportion”, he stressed.

Lula, in turn, dominates in the Northeast: he has 57% of voting intentions, against 24% for Bolsonaro. According to Freres, the PT’s position in the region should not change significantly. He pointed out that Northeasterners identify with the candidate and remember the region’s growth in the former president’s administrations.