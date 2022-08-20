PSG news today

Coach Galtier, in a press conference, took a stand on the beef between Neymar and Mbappé and surprised him by saying that the Brazilian could still be PSG. Messi also took part. Salah in sight. This news hit Paris Saint-Germain and, so you don’t miss a thing, Torcedores.com brings you the main news from PSG today.

Neymar leaving PSG?

“There may be surprises in the transfer window. Ney didn’t ask to leave. He performs well in matches and in training. He is not a player on standby (to leave), but a transfer window is a transfer window.”

Salah in PSG’s sights

According to the French website Media Foot, the PSG board is studying a proposal by Mohamed Salah. Despite the three stars in attack, coach Galtier asked for a new striker and he could be more of a medallion. However, Salah has a contract with Liverpool until June 2025.

Icardi can play for Jorge Jesus’ team

In recent hours, Wanda Nara, wife and agent of striker Icardi, has been in Istanbul looking for a deal with some Turkish giant. The targets are Galatasaray and Fenebahçe, by Jorge Jesus. Paris Saint-Germain hopes to confirm the striker’s departure as soon as possible.

Galtier takes a stand on Neymar vs Mbappé

“The team’s dead-ball hierarchy? This changes depending on who is on the field. Kylian was first and Neymar was second against Montpellier. There was a conversation between the two, so Kylian let Neymar kick.”said.

“Neymar vs Mbappe? There is no discomfort! It’s an epiphenomenon! We saw each other the next day to say what there was to say. I tell you in all sincerity.” completed the PSG coach.

“Criteria for naming penalty takers? Messi or Sergio Ramos can also become one! It’s up to my players to be smart and know when the opportunity presents itselfr.”, he reported.

Messi also takes a stand on bullshit

According to the website Foot01.com, from France, Lionel Messi also positioned himself in the dispute between Neymar and Mbappé. The Argentine took sides in favor of the Brazilian. They have a great old friendship since Barcelona.