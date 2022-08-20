Queen’s granddaughter refuses to be a princess and works as a low-wage florist

It sounds like a Disney princess story, but it’s real life. Louise of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth’s favorite granddaughter, took a temporary job at a flower shop.

In addition to serving customers, she assembles bouquets, puts soil in pots, prunes plants and collects cash at the register.

An hour, he earns £6.83, equivalent to R$41.80, less than the £9.50 an hour of the minimum wage in England.

The money will be used for day-to-day expenses at St. Andrews, Scotland, where he will study English from September.







Lady Louise loves her grandmother, but doesn’t want to live in the center of the monarchy. Photo: Blog TV Room

Approval at the traditional educational institution will permanently remove Louise from the London court and the relentless gaze of the royal gossip tabloids.

She could have assumed the title of princess and the treatment of Her Royal Highness since November, when she turned 18, a date stipulated to decide for herself.

The days passed and Louise still didn’t speak. For now, she continues to be called ‘lady’, a title inherent to a nobleman’s daughter, just as Diana, descendant of an earl, was known as Lady Di before she became princess by marrying Charles.

With a discreet profile, averse to the hustle and bustle of the monarchy, the daughter of the queen’s youngest is interested in drawing, painting and horses.

“His Majesty must have influenced Louise to want to be free,” said British dynasty expert Ian Lloyd.

Even without assuming the status of princess, the young woman remains in the line of succession to the throne. It is the 16th in the line of heirs entitled to the crown of Elizabeth.