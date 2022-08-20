Rare R$0.50 coins can be worth R$1,800; see how to change

Currently, there are many people who collect some particular object or product. When a collector finds something he considers rare, he doesn’t mind paying high values ​​to get the good.

However, inflation has hindered the definition or taxation of values ​​for these rare products that circulate in the market, especially coins and banknotes, normally collected by so-called numismatists.

Discover the rare Brazilian coins

Some collectors are looking for R$0.50 coins issued in 2012 with one mistake: no zero. Due to this defect, the item can be worth R$ 1,800 on the market. In addition to it, another R$0.50 coin much sought after by numismatists is the one issued in 1998, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights, its value can reach up to R$450. BRL 1 currency: Brazil hosted the Olympics in 2016, and in honor of the event and sports, the Central Bank (BC) issued several for R$1. As there were few copies, they are considered very rare. The first piece was launched in 2012, in honor of the delivery of the flag to Brazil. The other 16 units each symbolized a Paralympic or Olympic sport. Their values ​​can vary from R$ 8 to R$ 300.

Discover the rare Brazilian banknotes

Note of BRL 5: A printing error made a few years ago made some banknotes of our (real) currency rare. At first, among them is the R$5 banknote, which, for collectors, can reach up to R$2,000 on the market. This error consists of an asterisk sign in front of the serial number.

Note of BRL 10: The old plastic bills issued in 2000 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Brazil can cost up to R$150. The item is full of details regarding the discovery and the historical context.

Note of BRL 50: Collectors are also looking for the banknote without the phrase: "God be praised", next to the numbering. In addition to it, another rare item is the note with the signature of the minister of finance Pérsio Arida, who only spent a few months in office. Both can be worth up to R$ 4 thousand.