RC candidate for the Senate is barred, alternative gives up and new name will be announced

The councilor of Fortaleza Enfermeira Ana Paula (PDT) gave up running for the Senate and will run for federal deputy. She was the legend’s plan B in case the postulation of businessman Amarílio Macedo (PSDB) suffers a setback in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which occurred on the night of this Friday, 19, with a majority of the full formed against him.

Almost simultaneously with the TSE’s decision on Amarílio, Ana Paula informed that the decision to opt for the candidacy for federal deputy is official, as announced on Instagram.

The PDT is experiencing new uncertainty about who should be the opponent of former governor Camilo Santana (PT). The press office of candidate for governor Roberto Cláudio told O POVO that a new name will be announced this Saturday, 20.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Replacement can still be done by PDT names. The PSDB, on the other hand, is outside the pedetista alliance and will not be able to run for the Senate, according to the decision of the plenary of the TSE. Amarílio was harmed by the fight between senator Tasso Jereissati and businessman Chiquinho Feitosa (PSDB), president of the party and of the federation with Cidadania.

While Tasso wanted the PSDB on the RC ticket, having positioned the party in this way, Chiquinho led a convention in which the PSDB directory approved neutrality in the dispute. Tasso appealed to the PSDB’s National Executive. The national president of the party, Bruno Araújo, removed Chiquinho from the command.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags