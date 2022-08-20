Real Madrid goes to Premier League and prepares proposal of R$ 233 million for Casemiro replacement

Yesterday, Casemiro’s gigantic stint at Real Madrid came to an end. Despite being considered one of the main pieces of Ancelotti’s team, the Brazilian chose to leave the merengue club and settle with Manchester United, who paid around 60 million euros for his signing.

In their social networks, Real Madrid published several tributes to the Brazilian who, without a doubt, leaves the merengue team being considered one of the greatest idols in the club’s history, having won an incredible 5 times the Champions League, forming a historic trio with Kroos and Modric. .

Now it remains for Real Madrid to find a replacement and, although Ancelotti has made it clear that he is happy with the options that remain in midfield, the merengue club still intends to make a great signing, with Hojbjerg, from Tottenham, the chosen one. .

Real Madrid prepares offer of 45 million euros

According to Ekrem Konur, the merengue club is already preparing an offer of 45 million euros for the player – in reais, it is around 233.5 million.

Hojbjerg, by the way, would be the ‘plan B’ merengue, which should be discussed after Newcastle refuses any approach by Brazilian Bruno Guimarães. The player is 27 and is in his third season for the Spurs, and is increasingly at a higher level.