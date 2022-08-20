Record reporter is offended by prisoner and leaves Luiz Bacci FURIOUS

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago Entertainment Comments Off on Record reporter is offended by prisoner and leaves Luiz Bacci FURIOUS 1 Views


record
Record reporter was called ugly by prisoner (Image: Reproduction – Record / Editing – RD1)

a reporter from record was taken by surprise with an offense by a suspect of killing a man and attacking three Bolivians. Taynara Figueiredo was called “ugly” while reporting for Cidade Alerta.

It all happened while he was being placed in the van of the Civil Police of São Paulo. “This tranquility. [Você] Are you calm?“, wanted to know the journalist.

“You’re ugly”fired the arrested suspect, very sharply, not caring about the Record reporter’s question.

Live, while showing the report on the subject, Luiz Bacci mocked the prisoner. “Oh, you are beautiful! Get that pale face off the screen.” asked the presenter, before mocking the man calling him “handsome” and “Brad Pitt”.

Record reporter comments on situation on social network

On her Instagram profile, Taynara Figueiredo touched on the subject in a very funny way: “A murderous bandit just called me ugly. But my team thinks I’m pretty, they even brought cappuccino”.

The journalist also shared a longer snippet of the suspect leaving the police station to the police car, denying the crime. Soon after, then, he insulted her and called her ugly.

Click here and press the button “Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

Luiz Fabio AlmeidaLuiz Fabio Almeida

Luiz Fábio Almeida is a journalist, multimedia producer and passionate about what happens on television. He is a writer and columnist for RD1. He is on social media at @luizfabio_ca and can also be found via email [email protected]

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

José de Abreu says he will step away from the election campaign

The movement is due to electoral laws and Globo’s internal policy, according to the actor …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved