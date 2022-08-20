Record reporter is offended by prisoner and leaves Luiz Bacci FURIOUS

a reporter from record was taken by surprise with an offense by a suspect of killing a man and attacking three Bolivians. Taynara Figueiredo was called “ugly” while reporting for Cidade Alerta.

It all happened while he was being placed in the van of the Civil Police of São Paulo. “This tranquility. [Você] Are you calm?“, wanted to know the journalist.

“You’re ugly”fired the arrested suspect, very sharply, not caring about the Record reporter’s question.

Live, while showing the report on the subject, Luiz Bacci mocked the prisoner. “Oh, you are beautiful! Get that pale face off the screen.” asked the presenter, before mocking the man calling him “handsome” and “Brad Pitt”.

Record reporter comments on situation on social network

On her Instagram profile, Taynara Figueiredo touched on the subject in a very funny way: “A murderous bandit just called me ugly. But my team thinks I’m pretty, they even brought cappuccino”.

The journalist also shared a longer snippet of the suspect leaving the police station to the police car, denying the crime. Soon after, then, he insulted her and called her ugly.

