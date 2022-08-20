Red Dead Redemption now runs at over 100 FPS on PC thanks to Xbox 360 emulator

New version of Xenia Canary provides big jumps in performance for Rockstar game

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 was officially released for PC, its predecessor never received any versions other than the ones Rockstar Games brought to the Xbox 360 it’s the Playstation 3. However, whoever has a powerful enough computer can not only enjoy the game, but also do this even better than on desktop consoles.

The Emulators & Gameplay HD channel released this week a new video that shows the performance gains that the latest version of the Xenia Canary emulator brought to the game. Using a powerful machine equipped with a CPU Intel Core i9-12900K is RTX 3080Tithe recording shows that the game’s performance exceeds 100 frames per second in many areas.

While the value seems low compared to other games native to the PC, it is necessary to take into account that everything is being emulated from a title that, on consoles, often It didn’t even hit the target of 30 FPS. Additionally, the original Red Dead Redemption became known for being marked by development issues and technical challenges that never made their console performance very close to ideal.

Performance may vary

The demo published by the channel shows that, in some parts, the Xbox 360 emulator is able to play the game at more than 130 FPS. However, performance tends to drop in more populated areas, and unfortunately, the video doesn’t allow you to see how the game behaves during some of its more intense combat or later in its history.

Officially, The best way to enjoy Red Dead Redemption remains through Xbox One X or Xbox Series X|Splatforms on which he wins the 4K resolution and closer performance getting stuck at 30 FPS. Rumors indicate that, while Rockstar Games considered remastering the game, it dropped the idea with the start of development on GTA 6.

The new game also made the developer decide to end the production of new content for the online mode of Red Dead Redemption 2. Although this does not necessarily mean the end of the franchise, everything indicates that it should still be a few years before significant news about her come to the public.

…..

Has PlayStation 5 available on Amazon. The console in the full version + the game Horizon Forbidden West is leaving for BRL 4,549.99 on Amazon. Check out this and other offers here.

Source: DSOGaming