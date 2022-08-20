Rede D’Or (RDOR3) and Hapvida (HAPV3): 2nd quarter tested synergies in health and showed that there is still room for acquisitions

The results for the second quarter of 2022 showed that companies in the healthcare sector improved their operational performance, but remained under pressure on the financial side. The growth of companies such as Hapvida (HAPV3) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3) via acquisitions continues to take its toll, in a scenario of still very high interest rates. However, analysts assess that the synergies of these operations evolved positively in the period. Some are also betting that industry consolidation is likely to continue.

The new floor of salaries for nursing professionals tends to raise the costs of players minors, to the point of making the operations of some of them unfeasible. Full plate for companies with enough cash to continue growing through the inorganic route.

Rede D’Or, which has acquired dozens of hospitals in recent years, seems to have finally managed to unlock synergies, in the view of Rafael Ragazi, partner and equity analyst at Nord Research.

“Now that things are normalizing in relation to the pandemic, Rede D’Or is returning to doing a more active work in relation to efficiency and profitability gains in the hospitals that were acquired”, he evaluates. He highlights the growth in oncology revenues (R$ 585.9 million) in the period and efficiency gains in the acquisition of materials and equipment, despite the increase in costs

Gabriel Gaspar, an equity analyst at Levante, has a different view. “Rede D’Or was unable to demonstrate consistent evolution in synergy processes, with a stable average ticket and net debt exceeding cash and cash equivalents,” he said. The average ticket is the ratio between total gross revenue and the number of patient-days. In the second quarter, it stood at R$9,224, practically stable compared to the first three months of the year and 1.3% lower than in the same period in 2021. Rede D’Or explained that the figure was impacted by the lower number of critically ill patients in Covid-19 ICU beds.

The company’s net debt ended the second quarter at R$14.8 billion, up 4.4% from the first three months of the year. Cash, in turn, stood at R$ 14.1 billion, growing 29.5% in relation to the first quarter. The net debt and Ebitda ratio (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), in one year, grew from 1.7x to 2.9x. Even so, Ragazi assesses that the company has the cash to honor debts until 2028 and as long as the indicator is below 3x, it is not worrying.

“But financial leverage is eating up a large part of operating results and hampering the recovery of net income”, point out XP analysts. The figure in the last line of the balance sheet was R$ 358.4 million, an annual drop of 25%. “Margins are still suffering from the acquisition integration processes, but we expect that as soon as tickets start to increase, margins will also grow”, adds XP, which believes in a recovery later this year.

Rede D’Or has not yet presented synergy estimates with SulAmérica (SULA11), a merger announced in February. In the conference call about the results of the second quarter, the president of the chain, Paulo Moll, said that he expects the operation to be approved and explained that the analyzes are being carried out within the expected timeframe. The transaction already has the endorsement of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep) and needs to be approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Hapvida was better in synergies

Hapvida, in turn, set a goal of BRL 46 million in synergies on Ebitda for February 2023 and BRL 115 million by 2025. According to the company, BRL 29.1 million were reflected in the results of the second quarter of 2022. “It’s evolving on the company’s schedule and that’s what the market is looking at,” says Ragazi of Nord Research.

For Gaspar, from Levante, Hapvida was more consistent than Rede D’Or in the challenge of extracting synergies and reducing leverage. “It presented stronger indicators in the quarter, with the reduction of the loss ratio”, observes the analyst. Hapvida’s cash loss ratio in the second quarter stood at 72.3%, down 3.5 percentage points from a year earlier. “It is above the historical average, but it is beginning to show an evolution. The perspective is that the loss ratio will be lower from now on”, says Ragazi.

Rafael Barros, health and education analyst at XP, says that it is still not possible to clearly see the synergies of claims. “The issue is the smaller acquisitions that both Intermédica Notredame and Hapvida made over 24 months and were in the integration phase,” he explains. According to him, the company is still not able to show precisely at what point of capturing synergies it is.

XP assesses that the effect related to the acquired companies may persist in Hapvida’s results, delaying the return of the company’s loss ratio to historical levels. Anyway, Barros believes that any loss of profitability due to high claims ratios tend to be offset by adjustments in the prices of collective health plans in the second half of the year.

Itaú BBA and Credit Suisse, in their analysis of the results, also highlighted Hapvida’s organic growth, with the addition of 139 thousand beneficiaries in the second quarter. However, analysts point out that the company’s gross margin remains under pressure, as tickets are below inflation, while costs and expenses evolve.

“In this context, our analysts believe that the reversal of claims ratios may take a few quarters, as they depend on ticket adjustments to compensate for claims pressured by inflation and utilization”, assesses Credit.

Nursing floor feeds consolidation

Earlier this month, Law 14,434/2022 was enacted, establishing a national minimum wage for the nursing category in Brazil: R$4,750 for nurses, R$3,325 for nursing technicians and R$2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives. . A survey by the CMB (Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities) calculates that, with this, the costs of institutions will be increased by R$ 6.3 billion per year.

“Many hospitals that had a positive result may revert to a negative result”, said the CEO of Rede D’Or on the company’s second quarter earnings conference call. This view is endorsed by analysts. “Smaller hospitals, which have lower efficiency levels, may have zero or even negative profitability. Larger hospitals will also suffer, but because they have more disciplined management, they are able to better digest the increase in costs”, says Barros, from XP.

For Ragazi, the measure has a greater impact on Hapvida, as it refers to a cost that has greater weight in the company’s Ebitda. The difference between the floor established by the government and the salary that the category receives today is also greater in the north and northeast regions of the country, where the company’s business is concentrated.

Compensatory measures are being discussed, such as payroll tax relief. The nursing floor is also being the subject of legal measures, filed by health institutions. In any case, although it will impact companies in the sector, it also tends to increase the segment’s concentration in longer terms. “It puts pressure on the costs of hospitals that are operating alone and favors the big ones when it comes to discussing prices”, says Ragazi.

According to Barros, from XP, even in debt, companies still have the cash to take advantage of opportunities and make new acquisitions. “The question is whether companies will want to use this liquidity cushion to continue consolidating or if they will keep the cash, to see how the operation will run with higher costs”, he concludes.

