Regardless of the president-elect, the military will not give up the space conquered, say researchers

Letícia Mori

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

5 hours ago

Credit, Army/Disclosure photo caption, Defense Minister General Paulo Sergio Nogueira (foreground) was army commander until last year

The recent questioning made by the military about electronic voting machines – the Ministry of Defense has asked 88 questions to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) since last year – was a critical point in the involvement of the Armed Forces in civil affairs during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ).

But for researcher Adriana Marques, a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), military interference in “issues that are not within its competence” and the space occupied by them in other institutions are long-term constructions that the category will fight to maintain regardless of who is elected in 2022.

“They are already acting to not lose the space they have conquered. Even these skirmishes against the TSE are also a way of saying: ‘Look, we are here, and you will have to negotiate’ (about the space and power you have). whatever the new government, they want to be in a good position to negotiate”, says Marques, who is coordinator of the Security and Defense Studies Laboratory (LESD).

The number of military personnel in civilian positions increased by 70% under the Bolsonaro government, according to a study by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) released in May this year.

In total, the number of soldiers at the top of the Executive branch went from 680 in 2018 to 1085 in 2021. It is a process of militarization that came before, but intensified in the current government. According to Ipea, the expansion trend was observed throughout the period since 2013, “but the largest proportional increase was between 2018 and 2019”.

The number grew even more with new appointments this year, but the 2022 data were not included in the survey.

The military presence and its influence is greater in areas considered strategic by the government, according to Ipea, such as Economy and Education. This was also evident with the placement of General Eduardo Pazuello at the head of the Ministry of Health at the height of the covid-19 pandemic.

In Education, the National Civic-Military Schools Program is one of the government’s main showcases. Made in partnership between the Ministry of Education (MEC) and the Ministry of Defense, it aims to apply throughout the country elements of the management of military colleges.

In the Environment, at the same time that it froze actions by the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), the government made great propaganda of military actions to combat deforestation in the Amazon, carried out without the support and expertise of specialists in the area.

Marques also states that civil intermediation between the government and the Armed Forces has also decreased.

“The position of Minister of Defense, which in governments since redemocratization was held by civilians, is now held by retired military personnel. The Ministry of Defense became the Ministry of the Armed Forces.”

Questioned by BBC News Brasil about the increase in the number of positions held by the military, the Ministry of Defense stated that “the military, inside or outside the government, occupy positions according to the qualification required for the performance of their respective functions and in accordance with the legislation which governs the occupation of civil and military positions”.

Regarding the involvement of the Armed Forces in the election, the ministry said that the military “act strictly within the legal framework” and are “collaborating with the TSE to improve the security and transparency of the electoral process, in order to strengthen democracy.”

“The Armed Forces were defined by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) as members of the Elections Transparency Commission and as one of the entities entitled to inspect the electronic voting system, alongside other inspection entities.”

According to Marques, the military do not see this involvement as excessive or a deviation from the role. The most widespread mentality would be that the Armed Forces are more competent than other institutions.

“They think that they are an institution that can act in any area and solve any problem. Not even the unsuccessful passage of Minister Pazuello by the Ministry of Health has shaken this certainty”, he says.

Researcher Piero Leirner, an anthropologist at the Federal University of São Carlos (Ufscar) who studies Brazilian military personnel, goes further.

Leirner says that his research shows that there was a great effort by the military together with other instances of power not only to occupy positions, but to make their own projects viable indirectly.

“They started to lobbies and infiltrate various sectors, from Congress to the Judiciary, from business organizations to sectors of the press. Military personnel go to audit bodies, judges will teach classes at Military Schools, for example. Not to mention kinship ties , friendship, etc.”

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Military sent representatives to inspect source code for electronic voting machines

Like Marques, Leirner says that this militarization of politics will continue even if Bolsonaro is not reelected. For the researcher, the questioning of the polls is part of an articulation to “maintain in the long term as a ‘government center'”.

“After Bolsonaro – whether in the short or long term – they will continue to manage the ‘operating system’ of politics”, he says.

This would mean that any elected government would be, in a way, “hostage” to the Armed Forces, according to Marques.

“The limit depends on the outcome of the elections. A government that has the support of 80% of the population (Lula’s approval when he ended his second term) is a different government than a government with 10% support, as was Dilma’s”, she says, referring to an eventual victory for former president Lula, who is ahead in the polls.

“In a weak government, other institutions grow. I don’t think that (the growth of the military’s power) is an unavoidable condition. It depends on the political situation. The more complicated the situation, the more our government will be held hostage by the Armed Forces”, he says. the researcher.

Leirner argues that even the Bolsonaro government does not have control of the military and that the idea that there is a division between “bolsonarista military” and an independent sector would be fabricated.

The strategy, according to the researcher, would be to create a perception that military actions that were highly criticized are “bolsonaristas”, preserving the Armed Forces.

“The main tactic is always to stick the adjective ‘bolsonarista’ to every dysfunctional thing. What is the effect of that on perception? The idea that there is an ‘other side’ [dentro das Forças Armadas]”, says Leirner.

This articulation, says Leirner, would have the objective of making the military always leave with a positive image of a crisis, even if they are involved in it. “It’s a strategy that predicts victory in any situation,” he says.

Credit, Durango Duarte Institute/Reproduction photo caption, The April 1964 military coup had army tanks on the streets

Remote possibility

Marques assesses that, despite fears of direct interference in the face of the military’s questioning of electronic voting machines – this had never occurred since 1996, when the system was implemented -, the possibility of a classic coup d’état, with the military openly acting to remove power of a legitimately elected president, is very remote.

“It wouldn’t be necessary, it would be counterproductive to embark on such an adventure, especially with this president,” he says.

In July, Bolsonaro met with ambassadors from other countries and made a presentation questioning the reliability of the ballot boxes, without presenting evidence, showing a video in which he was cheered by supporters. The president also criticized the TSE and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The episode had negative reactions – according to the American newspaper The New York Times, diplomats present said it caused embarrassment and raised concerns.

This, says the researcher, shows how isolated Brazil would be internationally with a coup – a factor that should discourage actions in this direction.

“It was clear that there would be no international support for a classic coup d’état”, says Marques.

Lerner sees no intention among the military to seriously question the electoral process.

“Their interest is to place themselves as final guarantors of a process that they themselves helped to destabilize. This type of threat is typical of someone who is looking to gain an advantage in some kind of negotiation.”

The researchers assess that the behavior of the Armed Forces is a threat to democracy, even if there is no coup.

“What they are doing is interfering directly in a matter that is not their responsibility, an interference that affects democracy. Democracy is not restricted to the existence of elections, it is necessary for each institution to fulfill its role”, says Marques.