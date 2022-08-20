Regardless of the president-elect, the military will not give up the space conquered, say researchers

  • Letícia Mori
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Defense Minister General Paulo Sergio Nogueira (foreground) was army commander until last year

The recent questioning made by the military about electronic voting machines – the Ministry of Defense has asked 88 questions to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) since last year – was a critical point in the involvement of the Armed Forces in civil affairs during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ).

But for researcher Adriana Marques, a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), military interference in “issues that are not within its competence” and the space occupied by them in other institutions are long-term constructions that the category will fight to maintain regardless of who is elected in 2022.

“They are already acting to not lose the space they have conquered. Even these skirmishes against the TSE are also a way of saying: ‘Look, we are here, and you will have to negotiate’ (about the space and power you have). whatever the new government, they want to be in a good position to negotiate”, says Marques, who is coordinator of the Security and Defense Studies Laboratory (LESD).

The number of military personnel in civilian positions increased by 70% under the Bolsonaro government, according to a study by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) released in May this year.

