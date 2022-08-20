Renato Maurício Prado detonates Gabigol after athlete enjoys nightclub: ‘It’s not a professional attitude’

Flamengo striker Gabigol was spotted leaving a concert hall in Barra da Tijuca. The attacker’s trip to the nightclub divided opinions on the internet. For journalist Renato Maurício Prado, Gabriel Barbosa did not have the attitude of a professional athlete.

– This is not the attitude of a professional athlete, in the midst of a sequence of very important games for the three main titles of the season. Sad! – wrote Renato Maurício Prado when commenting on the video in which Gabigol leaves the concert hall.

Gabigol was caught leaving the scene by a reporter from “NGBNews”. When approached by the professional, Gabigol replied with a “Thanks, we are together. Hug”. Also on social media, netizens defended Gabriel and others joked about the situation.

The player’s press office spoke out and stated that “Gabriel was at a social moment in his life and today he showed up at the CT to train on time”. Flamengo is in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, and in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão.