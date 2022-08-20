Rio reaches the 5th day with services stopped by hacker attack | Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro arrived this Friday (19) at the fifth day with services stopped as a result of the hacker attack on the Datacenter last Monday (15). The Official Journal of the Municipality has already returned to the air, but the other platforms remain unavailable and no return forecast.

“The other services on the Rio City Hall portal remain offline until the digital environment is safe. We regret all the inconvenience caused to cariocas”, said Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) on Thursday night (18).

As long as the sites don’t come back, City halls are extending deadlines. Resolutions from the Municipal Transport Department published in this Friday’s Official Gazette pushed the deadline for the end of September to traffic fine resources it’s from vehicle inspectionsuch as taxis, school vans and goats.

Concerned, some people have gone to the city hall of Rio, in Cidade Nova, in search of solutions. The engineer Rafael Queiroz left unanswered.

“I went to make a request for the building self-inspection, for the marquee of two properties, but the system is down. And told me to watch out on televisionbecause even the website is out because of this attack”, he said.

No service for CadÚnico

Covid numbers without update

Consultation requests and examinations of some units not included in the regulation systems

Paper records in emergencies

Nota Carioca, IPTU and ITBI

Easier River website

The hacker attack has already been registered at the Police Station for Repression of Computer Crimes (DRCI).