Rizek says son spent seven nights in ICU and also needed medical attention

the journalist André Rizek, from SportTV, made a statement to his son Pedro, one of the twins he has in his relationship with journalist Andreia Sadi, from Globo News. The presenter of “Seleção” revealed that the one-year-old boy spent seven nights in the ICU of the Copa D’or hospital in Rio.

In the statement, the journalist recalled that the boy’s name was chosen 18 years earlier, scaling the size of the concern he had when he saw his sick son.

– My son, I always knew that you would fill me with pride and teach me many things about life – I just didn’t expect it to be so soon, with only 1 year and four months. Your name was chosen 18 years before you were born! Thanks to very critical weather conditions in an adventure with Tio Cecel, in the Peruvian Amazon, I promised that I would have a son named Pedro, if the sky would stop falling in that January of public calamity in the jungle. It’s published in this 2003 Playboy magazine, but you’re not old enough to see it yet. He didn’t even dream of meeting his mother yet, who at that point was a brat – probably already quite angry – began Rizek.

The journalist stated that he wrote the message in the ICU next to the child and also said that he needed to receive medical attention for “not taking the bar” of seeing the boy hospitalized.

– Today, here writing this text by your side, on our last night in the hospital, emotional, I remembered that promise. I was scared… Lucky for you, you’re already much stronger than me! He spent seven nights in a pediatric ICU and never wavered. Even skewered by needles, cables and things beeping 24 hours a day, curling you up to sleep, he managed to infect everyone here, with his naughty smile, his love for life, will of the world. How did you manage to stay happy and excited here, son? His father, that size, couldn’t stand the bar and ended up in the Emergency Room on the fourth day, becoming Mom’s joke for many years. If one day I grow up… I want to be like you, Pedro. she said.

Rizek completed the text by thanking the medical team and other hospital staff. This Thursday, Sadi had already thanked the affection of the followers and friends because of Pedro. The couple, however, did not go into details about the motivation for the hospitalization.