Robert Plant Explains Why He’s Not Back With Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin last met in 2007, bringing Jason Bonham, son of John Bonham, on drums. Since then, guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones have been more inclined towards a definitive comeback, but the stumbling block is singer Robert Plant.

Even 15 years after the last show, the artist continues to be asked about a possible comeback of the band that consecrated him at the end of the 1960s. has been his great musical partner in recent years.

When asked about the possibility of working with Led Zeppelin again to please the fans, the vocalist surprised in the tone of his answer, although he was not shocked by the content.

“Going back to the source to get some sort of massive applause – it really doesn’t satisfy my need to be stimulated.”

Next, the interviewer wanted to know if Plant doesn’t think that makes him a “outside the curve” in comparison with other colleagues, who continue with their old bands even decades later. The singer replied:

“I know there are people of my generation who don’t want to stay at home and end up going out to play. If they’re enjoying themselves and doing what they need to get through their days, then that’s their problem.”

Other arguments by Robert Plant

It’s not for lack of warning: Robert Plant always makes it clear in interviews, when asked, that he doesn’t intend to resume Led Zeppelin activities. In 2018, to Esquire, he even said:

“If I didn’t (don’t challenge the public and himself with his solo career), I would be a whore, and I never will be. I’m just a singer who gets bored very quickly. And if I’m like that, what am I doing with almost 70 years old being bored? No chances. I keep going all the time. My time needs to be filled with fun, effort, humor, power and absolute self-fulfillment.”

Back in 2017, when talking to the Daily Telegraph, he stated:

“You can’t go back. It’s hard to keep repeating yourself with something that was done a year ago, let alone 49 years ago. I need to move on”

Led Zeppelin’s final reunion

Led Zeppelin last played together at the Ahmet Ertegun tribute show in 2007, at the show that was released on CD and DVD as “Celebration Day” in 2012. Since then, rumors of a comeback have come and gone, but nothing materializes.

