Sandman bonus episode recreates the feeling of reading the comic for the first time

the first season of sandman gives Netflix is an indisputable success and it seems to be only a matter of time before its renewal is announced. To calm the nerves of the most anxious fans, the streaming released today (19), by surprise, a bonus episode that adapts two of the most praised stories written by Neil Gaiman during the original publication of graphic novel. And for those who liked the version developed by the author alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, “Dream of a Thousand Cats / Calliope” reinforces all the points that made the series so exciting. Like “The Sound of Your Wings,” the sixth episode of the premiere season, the new chapter picks up two separate issues of sandman (specifically, issues 17 and 18 of the magazine) and turns them into an exciting hour of television.

First story adapted in the episode, “Dream of a Thousand Cats” uses its 3D animation as a way to recreate the feeling of discovering sandman. Through the cat’s perspective, the series re-presents their world and some of its concepts, such as the effect of dreams on the real world, in a completely different way, introducing a sense of welcome novelty, especially for those who chose to marathon the production. Reflective, the tale of the Prophet (Sandra Oh) exposes how humans, as a dominant species, use their power selfishly, subjecting, even if unconsciously, other creatures to pain and despair.

As much as adapting “Dream of a Thousand Cats” as an animation was a practical choice, the sudden change of media speaks to the almost anthological style of the comics, in a sudden change of styles that surprises and holds the public’s attention. Regardless of whether the viewer has read the original comic or not, the story proposes a reassessment not only of sandman as a narrative, but of dreams themselves as the driving force of our actions.

The second part of the new episode, “Calíope”, also brings questions to our notion of humanity. Here, Ric Madoc (Arthur Darvill), an author suffering from writer’s block, becomes the new master of the Greek muse Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut) and abuses it to “get inspired” and write the most celebrated book of his career. Back to live actionthe story criticizes human ambition and cruelty, dissecting how much suffering those who think they are powerful are willing to inflict on those around them to stay at the top.

For the most part, the first season was narrated from Dream’s point of view (Tom Sturridge), but it is in “Calíope” that all his disgust and fear of humanity is justified. The ease with which Madoc abandons his principles to violate the muse is terrifying, as is his attempt to assuage her conscience by “including” her in his success. if in the comics sandman never ashamed to fit in with horror, it is in its bonus chapter that the series comes closest to the genre, showing how frightening human actions are, even in the face of supernatural entities.

More than another great adaptation of the pages of sandman, “Dream of a Thousand Cats / Calliope” is a gift for fans of the comics and the series, which for 15 days has kept the production among the most watched on Netflix. Reinforcing the relevance of the story created by Gaiman, the bonus episode ends the first season with a taste of “I want more” and leaving the audience even more anxious for a second year.