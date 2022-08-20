Sandman surprises fans with a bonus episode on Netflix: Understand

Someone also got a feeling of I want more after the 10 episodes of this recent hit by Netflix? If so, the debut of a bonus episode in The sandman (the 11th) will be a great surprise! In summary, being two isolated stories, “One Dream of a Thousand Cats“ (animation) and “calliope“compiled in 1 hour and 4 minutes of *Pure Dream*.

At first, the series – which adapts the acclaimed comics by Neil Gaiman at DC Comics – covered 2 of the 10 arcs that make up the 75 original issues, with Dreams & Nocturnes and Dollhouse. However, before the much-requested 2nd season resumes in “Season of Mists“there is still a 3rd Arc: “land of dreams“. Which in turn brings together 4 independent stories from each other and – for now – from the series.

So come with the Streaming Brazil to understand what the episodes are about One Dream of a Thousand Cats and calliopefrom the bonus episode of The Sandman at Netflix. Also, stay on top of the reason for the other two stories, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream“ and “Facade“have not been included in the pack, and are expected to come in Season 2.

What is the Bonus Episode in The Sandman at Netflix?

As well as leaked by mistake (or not) on their own netflix last week – in a video from the channel Still Watching at the YouTube -, a extra episode containing two of the arc stories “land of dreams“ was added to season 1. This time, it’s about interludes detached from the main narrative, but also, bridges for future plots.

First, we have “One Dream of a Thousand Cats“, which brings a meeting between felines and a wise Siamese cat. Here, we see a 100% animated story, in a mixture of oil paintings with 2D and 3D animations. But, mainly, counting on the participation of Sandra Oh, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, James McAvoy and even Neil Gaiman, in the voices of new characters. Know more about:

“[Este conto extra de The Sandman] it was a mesmerizing adaptation effort, through the natural magic of oil paintings on canvas. […] Classic 2D animations (by Submarine Studios) and breathtaking 3D compositions (by Untold Studios) were combined.”revealed the German animator, Hisko Hulsingthe director of the episode. – via Netflix “[Sandra Oh] I was very interested in the series and asked a lot of questions great. So I said to her, ‘Would you be interested in voicing an amazing cat?’ So she was so intrigued that she couldn’t refuse.”told the showrunner Allan Heinbergabout having recruited the actress from Grey’s Anatomy. which also dubs the series Invincible.

…

Second and last, we have the tragedy of “calliope“which in the bonus episode of The Sandman presents the rescue of the Greek deity (Melissanthi Mahut) per morpheus, her ex-lover. In this sense, we delve into more facets of the king of dreamsat the same time that we know the perversion of the kidnapper’s mind, Erasmus Fry (Derek Jacobi), a writer in search of inspiration.

Calliope is the younger sister of the nine Muses of Inspiration, she is the Daughter of Zeus, ex-wife of Dream and mother of his son Orpheus. pic.twitter.com/FkiaTjaJtP — The Sandman Brasil ☥ (@sandman_brasil) August 19, 2022

And the stories what stayed out?

As introduced, land of dreams it’s an arc from the comics of The Sandman which compiles 4 stories. Two of them being present in the 11th episode of the series in Netflix. However, where did they end up? “A Midsummer Night’s Dream“ and “Facade“? Well, so far there has been no official answer. But, there are certain reasons at play.

In summary, the first focuses on the meeting between Morpheus and William Shakespeare. Therefore,

Of course, you will also be interested in:

Sandman, Season 2 On Netflix: Everything We Know So Far THIS IS THE BEST NETFLIX ZOMBIE SERIES AND YOU MUST WATCH IT

Hey, exorcists and entities in front of the screen, do you happen to want to know about the main news about sandman and the spin-off of Johanna Constantine at Netflix? So, follow us here, at Streaming Braziland also in YouTube.