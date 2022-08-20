Sandy performs and Junior Lima surprises fans by going on stage; see photos! | TV & Famous

Sandy and Junior Lima met on stage this Friday, 8/19, during a concert by the singer in São Paulo. The musician joined his sister to sing the hit “Quando Você Passa (Turu Turu)” and took the crowd to a frenzy! Lucas Lima, the singer’s husband, was also there and there was even a kiss on stage. 😘
Sandy is touring the country with his 2022 tour and this is only the second show on the agenda that still passes through Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Recife and many other cities.
Sandy performs and Junior Lima surprises fans by taking the stage — Photo: Andy Santana/AgNews
In the debut show, Sandy also had the surprise participation of Wanessa Camargo. Zezé’s daughter even participated in the second “We, Voz, Eles”, the singer’s project that brings several partnerships
Recently, Junior participated in Criança Esperança, playing with Liniker and Toni Garrido.
Sandy performs and Junior Lima surprises fans by taking the stage — Photo: Andy Santana/AgNews
Lucas Lima and Sandy exchange kisses at the show — Photo: Andy Santana/Agnews
Sandy performs in São Paulo — Photo: Andy Santana/AgNews
