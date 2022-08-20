See 5 Used Midsize Sedans That Cost Less Than the New Hyundai HB20S | cars

Compact sedans have evolved in recent years and have taken on a position that previously belonged to mid-sized models. However, considering size, refinement and technology, they are still not on the same level.

2 of 7 Hyundai HB20S 2023 has flashlights connected by an illuminated bar — Photo: Disclosure Hyundai HB20S 2023 has flashlights connected by an illuminated bar — Photo: Disclosure

That’s why the autosport selected five pre-owned and used midsize sedans that cost less than the entry-level Hyundai HB20S, which costs R$ 85,890. Follow below.

3 of 7 Volkswagen Jetta has elegance and sobriety — Photo: Disclosure Volkswagen Jetta has elegance and sobriety — Photo: Disclosure

The previous generation of jetta it is still highly sought after in the used car market, mainly because it combines a more sober style with a sporty touch. It can be found in the main online classifieds by values ​​below the Fipe Table, in the range of BRL 85 thousand.

The 1.4 TSI gasoline engine delivers 150 hp and 25.5 kgfm of torque. The transmission is a six-speed Tiptronic automatic – according to Volkswagen, the sedan can reach 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds.

Among the highlights of the Jetta Comfortline are the 510-liter trunk, the large interior space and the equipment package. The most complete models left the factory with automatic lighting of the headlights, sunroof, on-site key and folding mirrors. Undoubtedly, a respectable medium sedan to look good in traffic!

Citroën C4 Lounge Origine 1.6 THP 2018

4 of 7 Citroën C4 Lounge suffered at the hands of rivals — Photo: Disclosure Citroën C4 Lounge suffered at the hands of rivals – Photo: Disclosure

paraphrasing the streamer Casimiro Miguel, the Citroen C4 Lounge he was an “eternal sidekick” while he was on the line. The French sedan made in Argentina was recognized by the market, but suffered at the hands of more competitive rivals such as Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Jetta. But for BRL 75 thousandyou can face a used one, no?

The model has a 1.6 THP engine with 173 hp and 24.5 kgfm of torque. Like the Jetta, it is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, but it takes a little longer to reach 100 km/h, in the range of 9.2 seconds.

The Origine version was sold in a closed package, without options. Therefore, equipment such as folding mirrors and sunroof are not available. Consider this when choosing the C4 Lounge.

Kia Cerato SX 1.6 Gamma 2018

5 of 7 Kia Cerato has HB20 mechanics — Photo: Disclosure Kia Cerato has HB20 mechanics — Photo: Disclosure

O Kia Cerato is an even more affordable alternative than the C4 Lounge, starting from BRL 70 thousand in the main online classifieds. It is a medium sedan without any sporting proposal or outstanding equipment package, but the cost-benefit ratio is interesting.

The 1.6 engine from the Gamma family of 128 hp and 16.5 kgfm is the same engine that was used in the Hyundai HB20 for several years. The transmission is a six-speed automatic. Without a turbo, the Cerato takes almost 13 seconds to reach 100 km/h.

The 1.6 engine doesn’t excite, but the Korean sedan is very easy to maintain for sharing its powertrain with a popular car. Compared to turbocharged cars, naturally aspirated models are usually cheaper and easier to repair.

Ford Focus Fastback SE 2.0 Duratec 2018

6 of 7 Long before the Fiat SUV, Focus used the name Fastback to classify the sedan — Photo: Disclosure Long before the Fiat SUV, the Focus used the name Fastback to classify the sedan — Photo: Disclosure

O focus it was one of the best-selling midsize sedans in Brazil in its heyday, but the end of its trajectory was very sad. The model was discontinued in 2019, the same year that the Ford initiated the restructuring that, two years later, would cause the closure of its factories. But for BRL 68 thousandis not a used to throw away.

Its 2.0 engine develops 178 hp and 22.5 kgfm and works in conjunction with the six-speed automatic transmission. Despite not being turbocharged, it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds, a very honest number.

The SE version has leather seats, dual-zone digital air conditioning and shift rods behind the steering wheel. But its great asset is fuel consumption, as the sedan can reach up to 13 km/l on the road, according to Inmetro.

Chevrolet Cruze Sedan LT 1.4 Ecotec 2017

7 of 7 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan carries the legacy of 40 years in the mid-sized sedan category — Photo: Disclosure Chevrolet Cruze Sedan carries the legacy of 40 years in the mid-sized sedan category — Photo: Disclosure

How about closing this list in style? If there is a traditional brand that has been able to sell midsize sedans in Brazil for over 40 years, this is the Chevrolet. It’s the cruise sedan respects the legacy that was established by Monza and Vectra. He leaves for approx. BRL 85 thousand in the used market.

The Cruze has a 1.4-liter turbo engine from the Ecotec family, capable of developing 153 hp and 24.5 kgfm, in addition to a six-speed automatic transmission. It takes nine seconds to reach 100 km/h, according to the manufacturer.

The entry-level LT version lacks equipment like a sunroof and power seats, but it’s pretty honest in its package. It is worth mentioning the start-stop system, which helps the sedan to save fuel and run up to 14 km/l with gasoline, according to Inmetro. Good request!