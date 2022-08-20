See 8 tips to build a healthy lunch box, like Cesar Tralli’s – 08/19/2022

The journalist and anchor of “Jornal Hoje”, Cesar Tralli, from TV Globo, shared on Instagram a photo in which he appears eating his lunch box during a break in the workday.

“‘Almojanta’ at the firm. Blessed be the food you bring from home”, he wrote in the caption. In a container, you can see a reinforced salad, with lettuce, tomatoes, olives and other healthy foods.

“I prepared it, right, love?”, commented the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro, with whom Tralli is married. There was no lack of comments praising the journalist’s lunch box and the fact that he is “people like us”. “When I have lunch, I don’t just eat salad, but this one I would just eat it, it must be too good”, said one of the netizens.

In addition to saving money, taking a lunch box has advantages because the person knows exactly how the dish was made, such as the amount of oil and salt used in the preparation. Here are eight tips to prepare your lunch box in a practical and healthy way:

1. Balance nutrients

Ideally, all three groups of macronutrients should be present: proteins (meat and vegetable sources, such as chickpeas), carbohydrates (rice, potatoes, pasta and other pasta) and fats (olive oil, butter, meats and vegetable oils). . In addition, food sources of vitamins and minerals need to be considered. These substances are present in all foods, but mainly in vegetables and fruits. The more colorful the dish, the greater the variety of these nutrients.

When assembling the lunch box, think about the finished dish first: carbohydrate sources take up a quarter of the plate, proteins another quarter and the other half should be made up of raw and cooked vegetables.

2. Make the right purchases

The basis of healthy eating should contain foods as close to natural as possible. So, focus on vegetables, beans and other legumes, whole grains and tubers such as cassava, potatoes, manioc.

Like Tralli, prioritize fresh foods Image: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

When choosing meats, give preference to lean meats, such as poultry and fish. Red meat, beef and pork, should have their consumption restricted to 500 g per week, which can be divided into three days. Eggs are good animal protein options for the lunch box, as they are versatile and nutritious. Just be careful they don’t spoil, which brings us to the next topic.

3. Beware of Sensitive Ingredients

The egg is one of them, but not only. Sour cream, mayonnaise, meats and cream cheeses have a limited shelf life, like salads and other raw preparations, which can oxidize in the fridge and lose nutrients and flavor. Even rice and beans, when not previously frozen, deserve attention. Any moisture present in the pot opens the way for microorganisms to multiply.

To keep your lunch from going sour, keep it refrigerated until it’s time to eat. Raw salads should be kept in a separate container. If you don’t have a thermal bag, no problem: the danger usually starts after two hours at room temperature. Just put the container in the fridge as soon as you get to work. If you don’t have a refrigerator close by, prefer dry and in natura foods: salads, cereals and oilseeds.

4. Keep an eye on the packaging

Some plastic pots, especially those that aren’t certified, contain bisphenol A. According to studies, the compound can be toxic and cause changes in the endocrine system, which controls the body’s hormones and metabolism. Bisphenol is transmitted to food when plastic is heated. Therefore, be very careful when buying your packaging, to see if it has the seal of Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology) and is free of this substance.

You also need to be careful with older plastic lunchboxes: over time they can show some stains and cracks and if food accumulates in them, they can spoil and deteriorate the food stored.

Lunchbox is the way of eating for many people who value health and economy Image: iStock

5. Take good care of your vegetables

Blanching is a practical way to preserve the color and consistency of vegetables. Just soak the food in the already boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes, drain and then immediately place it in a container with ice. Thermal shock stops cooking, but water can cause some nutrients to be lost. If this is a concern, it is recommended to replace water with steam and follow the other steps as normal.

Remembering that exposure to heat does not exclude the need to clean the vegetable before preparing. The ideal is to sanitize them as soon as they get home. To do this, use running water, soak in a chlorinated solution —a tablespoon of bleach for every liter of water— for 15 minutes and then wash again. Dry before storing.

The habit of washing everything at once avoids waste and still makes everyday life easier. When it’s time to assemble the lunch box, everything will be ready.

6. Pay attention to the right way to freeze

The freezer is an ally of the marmiter. Freezing preserves food longer, as the water contained in it is transformed into ice crystals, which reduces the risk of opportunistic bacteria growing there. And, contrary to popular belief, the practice does not reduce the nutrients in food.

You can freeze practically everything in ready-to-go containers, but there are a few tricks to maintain consistency. For vegetables, blanching is the best way out. Noodles and other pasta should be stored with sauce. Just raw potatoes, eggs and leaves that don’t do well in the super-freezing environment.

Freezing preserves food longer Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. The way to defrost also requires care

There are three recommended methods of defrosting: lowering the meal from the freezer to the fridge and waiting, taking the frozen product to the oven, microwave or still making a bain-marie on the stove, always with the appropriate container. Once thawed, the food cannot go back into the freezer, as the risk of contamination is high.

8. Plan your menu

Making your own meals can be hard work, we know. But you can make the process easier, and planning is essential for that. Set aside a day a week to think about what you want to eat, shop, defrost what you need, and divide the cooking tasks among family members. It is worth planning a menu with the help of a cell phone notepad or on paper.

*With information from a report published on 11/24/18