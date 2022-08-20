see how to make a personal loan and start paying in three months

O Nubank is making available, through its application, personal loan with special conditions, in which the customer can start paying only three months after contracting.

In addition to the customer having a period of up to 90 days to start paying, the credit can still be paid in up to 24 installments and the customer will be able to choose the best payment date.

The loan includes, in addition to interest, the IOF (mandatory tax), insurance, taxes, registrations and other expenses, which will be specified in the act of contracting the credit. The IOF tax is 0.38% of the total amount, plus a percentage of 0.0082% per day, calculated according to the payment term.

Payment of installments will be made through the Nubank account. The customer must deposit the amount of the installment in his account to be deducted on the due date. If there are delays, Nubank will add a fixed penalty of 2%, in addition to interest.

If the person has no available balance, no amount will be debited and they will receive an email and a notification on their cell phone, as a reminder for the payment to be made.

How to get a Nubank loan

The personal loan is only available to customers who already have a Nubank account and the user who is interested in taking out the credit should check if there is a pre-approved limit in the application itself. Through it, it will also be possible to check the contracting conditions.

Check out the step-by-step guide to take out a Nubank personal loan:

Open the Nubank app; Click on the ‘Loan’ tab; Select the ‘Simulate Loan’ option Inform the reason for contracting the loan; Set the mode; Enter the desired value; Choose the number of installments; Choose the best payment date; Check the conditions available; End the operation

