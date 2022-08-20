see how to make a personal loan and start paying in three months

Yadunandan Singh 1 day ago Business Comments Off on see how to make a personal loan and start paying in three months 2 Views

O Nubank is making available, through its application, personal loan with special conditions, in which the customer can start paying only three months after contracting.

In addition to the customer having a period of up to 90 days to start paying, the credit can still be paid in up to 24 installments and the customer will be able to choose the best payment date.

The loan includes, in addition to interest, the IOF (mandatory tax), insurance, taxes, registrations and other expenses, which will be specified in the act of contracting the credit. The IOF tax is 0.38% of the total amount, plus a percentage of 0.0082% per day, calculated according to the payment term.

Payment of installments will be made through the Nubank account. The customer must deposit the amount of the installment in his account to be deducted on the due date. If there are delays, Nubank will add a fixed penalty of 2%, in addition to interest.

If the person has no available balance, no amount will be debited and they will receive an email and a notification on their cell phone, as a reminder for the payment to be made.

How to get a Nubank loan

The personal loan is only available to customers who already have a Nubank account and the user who is interested in taking out the credit should check if there is a pre-approved limit in the application itself. Through it, it will also be possible to check the contracting conditions.

Check out the step-by-step guide to take out a Nubank personal loan:

  1. Open the Nubank app;
  2. Click on the ‘Loan’ tab;
  3. Select the ‘Simulate Loan’ option
  4. Inform the reason for contracting the loan;
  5. Set the mode;
  6. Enter the desired value;
  7. Choose the number of installments;
  8. Choose the best payment date;
  9. Check the conditions available;
  10. End the operation

Click here for more loan news

This story was last updated on Aug 19, 2022 8:06 PM

August 19, 2022 20:06

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

National monoblock Ram pickup truck is confirmed by Stellantis – 08/21/2022

In March 2021, even before having this space here at Uol Carros, I anticipated in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved