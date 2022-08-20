See if you are part of those who forgot the PIS/PASEP withdrawal

Today we brought you more information so you can see if you are part of those who forgot to withdraw PIS/PASEP for the base year 2019 or 2020.

Many people left it for later. While, others preferred not to move the balance at the time. Consequently, they ended up forgetting to withdraw the amounts.

But the deadline to move this money is not over yet and it is still possible to check if you have it. So, if you want to know more about it, and if you have forgotten PIS or PASEP money, stay with us until the end. So, know more details.

Who is entitled to withdraw PIS/PASEP?

First, find out who is entitled. So, they are all workers in the CLT regime with a formal contract. However, there is a specific condition. They are those who worked for at least one month during the base year of payment of the salary bonus, that is, 2019 or 2020.

Furthermore, it is necessary that the average salary of the citizen is, at most, two minimum wages per month during the base year. In addition, the worker must be registered in the PIS/PASEP database for at least five years in order to be entitled to the allowance.

If you fit into all of these situations, the worker can receive the amount corresponding to the days worked once a year. Therefore, using the previous year as a base.

How much is PIS/PASEP?

The amount paid by PIS/PASEP may vary, according to the number of days worked during the base year.

In fact, the maximum price of the benefit is a minimum wage in force in the year of payment. In fact, this amount can be reached when the worker performed remunerated activities throughout the base year.

When is PIS/PASEP paid?

The PIS/PASEP payment schedule follows the NIS number of each worker.

Every year it is released by the government in the first few months. Therefore, the amount allocated to a number at the end of the Social Registration Number is paid monthly.

The worker can check his Social Registration Number on the first page of the work card. As well as, in social cards or in the Digital Work Card application.

What is the forgotten PIS/PASEP withdrawal?

As soon as the amount corresponding to the worker’s salary allowance is made available, the deadline for moving or withdrawing the amount is 1 year.

This year, it is estimated that millions of reais are forgotten in banks. Often due to lack of interest on the part of the citizen who was entitled to loot at the time.

This money concerns the workers’ salary allowance, with the base year of 2019 and 2020. At the time, many decided not to withdraw at the time or simply forgot the amounts in the bank.

And for those who fall into this category and believe they have forgotten PIS/PASEP money, they were given a second chance to withdraw.

According to the federal government, workers who did not withdraw the allowance, which should have been made between June 2019 and June 2020, can still apply for the amounts until the end of 2022.

How to know if you are one of those who forgot the PIS/PASEP withdrawal

If you want to check if you have forgotten amounts related to the PIS or PASEP salary allowance, know that there are some ways to do this.

With the worker service channels, consultation has become quick and simple. In addition, it can be done without leaving home. See the options below.

Through the Digital Work Card

The Federal Government application has all the information of registered workers with a formal contract.

To do this, just download the application on your smartphone and access your data using your registration on the Gov.br portal. On the first page, you can access the shortcut to salary bonus. Therefore, have access to amounts and dates for withdrawal and movement.

For Service to the Worker

The Ministry of Labor also provided the telephone number for interested parties to contact. Therefore, obtain information regarding your salary allowance.

The number is 158, and the call is free from a landline. For cell phones, the cost is for a local call. In fact, the worker can make the call between 7 am and 7 pm, from Monday to Friday.

Now you can know if you are part of those who forgot the 2019 or 2020 PIS/PASEP. Download the application or call the worker service for more information.