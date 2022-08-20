see presidential contest in Mato Grosso do Sul

A survey with voters in Mato Grosso do Sul released this Friday (19) by Paraná Pesquisas showed President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 45% of voting intentions among those interviewed. PT candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva adds up to 29.3%, and Simone Tebet, presidential candidate for the MDB, comes in third, with 6.2% – Mato Grosso do Sul is the home state of the Emedebista candidate.

Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) added up to 5.1% of the voting intentions, while the other candidates, together, have 2.4%. White and null votes accounted for 7%, and undecided voters or those who did not respond represent 5.1%.

Intention to vote for the Presidency of the Republic in Mato Grosso do Sul

First round: stimulated (when a list of candidates is presented to the interviewee)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 45%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): 29.3%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 6.2%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5.1%

Pablo Marçal (Pros): 1.4%

Luiz Felipe D’Avila (New): 0.4%

Eymael (DC): 0.1%

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 0.1%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0.1%

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0.1%

Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0.1%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0.1%

Null/blank/none: 7%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 5.1%

First round: spontaneous (when no candidate list is presented to the interviewee)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 32.9%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): 21.5%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2.6%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 2.3%

Pablo Marçal (Pros): 0.3%

Luiz Felipe D’Avila (New): 0.1%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0.1%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0.1%

Other names mentioned: 0.2%

Null/blank/none: 6.2%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 33.8%

Bolsonaro government assessment

Paraná Pesquisas also asked respondents to this survey how they evaluated the government of Jair Bolsonaro. The majority (56%) responded that they approve of the president’s management, while 38.3% said they disapprove of it. In another evaluation question, 46.5% said they considered the government to be great or good, 32% said it was bad or very bad, and 19.9% ​​said they considered it regular.

Paraná Research Methodology

The survey published by Paraná Pesquisas personally interviewed 1,540 people between the 14th and 18th of August. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%, under registration with the Electoral Court under number BR-07279/2022.

Why the Gazeta publishes election polls

THE People’s Gazette for years, it has published all the polls of the intention to vote carried out by the main institutes of public opinion in the country. You can check the most recent surveys at this link, as well as articles on the subject.

Intent polls take a moment reading, based on representative samples of the population. Interview methods, the composition and number of the sample and even the way a question is asked are factors that can influence the result. That is why it is important to pay attention to the information on methodologies, found at the end of the People’s Gazette on election polls.

Having made these notes, the Gazette considers that electoral polls, far from being a prediction of the outcome of the elections, are an information tool available to the reader, since the published results have the potential to influence decisions of parties, political leaders and even the moods of the financial market .