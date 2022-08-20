See the 5 new shares climbed by XP to face the Ibovespa in the coming days – Money Times

THE XP Investimentos repackaged its weekly recommended wallet. For the period from August 19th to 26th, the brokerage firm selected five new shares with the objective of overcoming the benchmark (Ibovespa).

For the next week, the portfolio includes Heringer fertilizers (FHER3), vibrate energy (VBBR3), São Paulo broadcast (TRPL4), Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3) and JBS (JBSS3). Each of the assets has a weight of 20%.

XP’s weekly portfolio seeks short-term returns, considering only technical analysis. For the selection of securities, the broker considers a liquidity cut so that “the returns from the recommendations most faithfully reflect reality”, with the IBX-100 assets being preferentially eligible.

The portfolio retreated 2.3% in the week, compared to the 1.12% devaluation of the Ibovespa. In August, the portfolio appreciated by 3.95%, below the 8.09% rise in the index.

