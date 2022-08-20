Sex Education reveals first images of season 4

The 4th season of sex education had its first images revealed today (19), together with the announcement of the lineup of Dan Levyin Schitt’s Creek, in the cast of the series. Levy will be Thomas, Maeve’s tutor at her new college. Check out the images released by THR:

The new season will also feature Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua. Their characters have not yet been revealed.

The new year’s synopsis for the series reads: “After the closure of Moordale School, Otis and Eric now face a new stage: their first day at Cavendish School. Otis is nervous about starting his new clinic and Eric prays they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for him. Moordale’s students. They thought they were progressive, but this college is on another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a sustainability vibe, and a student group that’s popular for being…cool? Viv is unhinged by the non-competitive, student-driven method and Jackson still struggles to outdo Cal. Aimee tries something new in an art class and Adam tries to understand if a traditional education is right for him. In America, Maeve lives her dreams at prestigious Wallace University , tutored by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis still grieves for her as he adjusts to the reality of not being the only child in the house, nor the only therapist on campus.”

sex education was renewed for its fourth season in September of last year, just days after the new episodes hit Netflix. There is still no forecast of the arrival of the new part of the British series on streaming.

