sexologists Netflix erotic movie trilogy

The trilogy “365 Days”, released by Netflix in 2020, won, this Friday (19) its third and final film in the franchise: “365 Final Days”. The previous films were successful in audience and stayed for weeks in the top 10 of the platform in several countries – including Brazil. The sequel, called “365 Days: Today,” hit Netflix in April.

The low-budget Polish production tells the story of Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka), kidnapped by Massimo (Michele Morrone) to make her fall in love with him — a relationship built on abuse and non-consent. In the third film, Laura is undecided about her feelings for Massimo and Nacho (Simone Susinna).

The success of the franchise can be explained by its sex scenes and fetishes, showing the popularization of erotic films, mainly aimed at a female audience. But the plot is criticized by sexologists who watched the film at the invitation of universe. They say the story stigmatizes practices and also criticizes the production’s sexist bias — points they say haven’t improved with the latest film in the franchise.

The criticism, of course, is not for the genre. Sexologist Lelah Monteiro says that the popularization of erotic films is important and fundamental for creating healthy fetishes and discussing sexuality.

“We also need to have erotic films available to a large audience on platforms like Netflix. But from a content point of view, I think the way women’s sexuality and BDSM practice is quite complex. [conjunto de práticas sexuais consensuais envolvendo bondage e disciplina, dominação e submissão, sadomasoquismo] they are portrayed”, says the sexologist. “There is, in the films, a place of subjugation of women, there is still a place of submission and idealization, of romanticization.”

For her, there’s no way to talk about the franchise without mentioning another hit of the genre, “Fifty Shades of Grey”. “They are different productions, but they talk well. We still see portrayed Cinderella’s dream, the very rich man, that person who hardly talks, but who has a footprint, again the story of a pregnancy, thinking that the person will change, so I think it’s a poor plot, with a poor ending”, says Lelah.

365 final days Image: Netflix

The new release of the Polish production focuses, this time, on the love triangle. But without debating interesting issues that can arise from the protagonist’s confusion of feelings, such as polyamory. This is what the sexologist Cissa Aguiar points out.

“Can we only love one person? Or can we love more than one person, but in a different way? The basis of polyamory is this, which shows that we can love more than one person, but in a different way. In the context lived by Laura that would never be possible and she would have to choose”, he says.

For Cissa, the new film in the trilogy disappoints by focusing on eroticism without content. “The film follows the same line as the previous ones, with little story and a lot of seduction, with torrid sex scenes, with sadomasochistic fetishes, shown in the scene where Massimo tries to have sex with a woman, but he can’t because he remembers Laura – the which shows that he really has feelings for her, despite not showing it in a romantic but toxic way”, analyzes the sexologist.

“Sex with both is intense and pleasurable. With Massimo she has a relationship of seduction, power, fights and reconciliations and a more animalistic, torrid sex. She feels controlled by him. With Nacho, sex is more romantic, affectionate, with sweet words, but also with great pleasure and a freedom that enchants her, which leaves her at a crossroads without knowing the way forward”, he adds.

“Nacho is a man that she feels protected, cared for, free to live and still has pleasurable sex with love, affection and romance, by the way, what most women want, as much as women today have freedom, independence”, he says.

Even having to make a seemingly difficult choice between a toxic relationship and a seemingly healthier one, the film ends with an open plot. “The film of the trilogy that was supposed to be the finale disappoints for ending without an ending, leaving in the air the feeling that a part four is coming”, he says.

For her, like “Fifty Shades of Grey”, the film stirs the imagination and causes excitement to those who watch it. “I’m in favor of erotic films over pornographic ones, as they have a plot, a story and hot sex scenes that help arouse fantasy, desire and arousal,” she says. But it lacks common sense and stigmatization of female sexuality, she says.