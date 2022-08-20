Some people may receive an additional amount in addition to the 40% FGTS fine

Caixa concluded the distribution of FGTS profits. The amount was made available in active and inactive accounts, including the 40% fine.

Caixa Econômica Federal has finished distributing the profits from the Severance Indemnity Fund. The amount of R$13.2 billion was made available in active and inactive accounts, including the 40% fine.

This amount was granted to accounts that had a balance until December 31, 2021. Therefore, the employee who had R$ 100 deposited in the FGTS savings account received R$ 2.75 and the employee who had R$ 1 thousand profited until BRL 27.49.

It is important to highlight that the calculation of the FGTS distribution index is based only on 99% of the balance of the previous year, which was R$ 13.2 billion. Finally, the result is divided between the Guarantee Fund accounts registered with Caixa.

FGTS income

Based on estimates of the balance in savings, check below how beneficiary was contemplated:

Those who had R$100 in savings received: R$2.75;

Whoever had R$ 500 in savings received: R$ 13.74;

Those who had R$ 1,000 in savings received: R$ 27.49;

Those who had R$ 5,000 in savings received: R$ 137.45;

Whoever had R$ 10,000 in savings received: R$ 274.90.

According to a survey by Caixa, about 106.7 million professionals will receive some value. However, it is important to observe the requirements for cashing out.

The withdrawal requirements are the same as for the usual mode. The beneficiary may withdraw the amount only in the event of unfair dismissal, retirement, or entry into the purchase of a home of their own.

Fine of 40% of the FGTS

The 40% fine is paid to the employee with a formal contract after he is dismissed without just cause. The employee will also be able to withdraw the entire accumulated balance of the FGTS.

However, as it is a termination fine, the amount will be applied only on the total deposited over time by the employer, and also on the annual income of 3%. In short, FGTS profits will not be included in the calculation of the 40% FGTS fine.

