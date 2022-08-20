Son of Andréia Sadi and Rizek is discharged after seven days in the ICU

Andréia Sadi and André Rizek in an interview on the program “Altas Horas” in August 2020. (Photo: Reproduction / Globoplay)

After a fright, the son of Andréia Sadi and André Rizek was discharged from Hospital Copa Dor this Friday (19). Little Pedro, 1 year old, needed to be hospitalized for seven days in the pediatric ICU, but the reason for hospitalization was not disclosed by the couple.

The information was confirmed by Rizek on his Instagram profile, who wrote a text about his son’s recovery. Rizek recalled why he chose the name of the heir 18 years ago, after venturing into the Peruvian Amazon and being surprised by critical weather conditions.

“Today, here writing this text by your side, on our last night in hospital, I was touched by that promise,” he wrote. “I was scared… Lucky for you, you’re already much stronger than I am! You spent seven nights in a pediatric ICU and never let up.”

“Even stuck with needles, cables and things beeping 24 hours a day, curling you up to sleep, you managed to infect everyone here, with your naughty smile, your love for life, will of the world. How did you manage to stay happy and excited here , son?”, he asked in the caption.

“Your father, that size, couldn’t handle it and ended up in the Emergency Room on the fourth day, becoming mom’s joke for many years. If one day I grow up… I want to be like you, Pedro”, he added and thanked the medical team for the work of the last few days.

Rizek and journalist Andréia Sadi are also parents of João, Pedro’s twin.