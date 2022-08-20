‘Stranger Things’ is DESTROYED from the list of most watched series by another big hit on Netflix

What ‘Stranger Things’ is one of the biggest hits of contemporary television, it’s nothing new. After all, the series created by Duffer brothers reached the top of the ranking of the most watched titles in the Netflix From United States for several weeks – but now, the work has been dethroned by another great success of the streaming platform (via comicbook.com).

According to data from Nielsen Media Research, the acclaimed romantic drama ‘Virgin River’ reached number one on the most watched list for the week of July 18 to July 24, with no less than 2.6 billion minutes viewed. At the same time, ‘Stranger Things’ came in second, with almost 2.3 billionfollowed closely by the action ‘Hidden Agent’in third place, and for the first season of ‘Resident Evil’in fourth.

And, in a statement released by the comic bookthe co-CEO Reed Hastings listed some titles responsible for preventing the drop in Netflix users from being greater.

Among the titles mentioned are ‘ozark‘, which had new episodes released in March, and ‘Stranger Things‘, which had its 4th season split between May and July.

“Looking at the last quarter, we were serving a variety of quality content. we had ‘Ozark’ and ‘Stranger Things‘, among other titles, which garnered many views. We are improving everything we do around marketing, improving service, improving merchandising and you know it all slowly pays off.”

He added:

“But if we can credit a single production, we would choose ‘Stranger Things‘. Losing nearly 1 million subscribers is less painful than losing 2 million, as we were anticipating, so our excitement is dictated by the less bad results.”

Remembering that the Netflix remains the world’s largest video streaming service, with nearly 221 million subscribers. Already for the third quarter of 2022, the company estimates that it will get 1 million new users. According to data from the consultancy RefinitivWall Street analysts had expected a forecast of 1.84 million new subscribers.

The series was created by Matt Duffer and Ross Dufferwho have already revealed they have a plan to end production on season five.

In a small town, a group of children come across a secret government experiment, which opens the portal to another dimension, called the ‘upside down’. The boys then begin their own investigations, which lead them to an extraordinary mystery involving supernatural forces and a very, very strange little girl.

The cast has Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

