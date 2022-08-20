Study proves it is possible to boil water saving energy

A group of engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new method capable of quickly boiling water. From studies focused on the physical and chemical events of matter, they were able to observe a pattern of behavior of the substance. In the laboratory, the first tests have already started with optimism.

Previously, the research members knew about the possible reactions, facilitating the experiment. The final result depended on the interpretation of phenomena linked to evaporation, which can be observed at home when something is in the pan.

Despite the optimism, the activity is complex and should only be tested in hermetically safe environments, avoiding accidents. Reinforcing that the initiative only becomes useful while a large amount of material is being manipulated.

Combining knowledge about molecules, they were able to prove the ability of induction boiling

In factories in different sectors, water is an indispensable raw material, and in the heating process there are usually no interventions. Therefore, employees or a machine heat up the content in a simple way. In this case, they do not try to change the heat flow, leaving a thin layer of small bubbles to form, which creates a resistance to the release of steam.

Considering the chemical laws, they realized that by making small movements with a utensil, on the surface of the water, the boiling happened in less time. the idea was not to keep stirring, as happens in culinary preparations, but to generate a superficial split, giving vent to the vaporization.

This final analysis was published in the scientific journal Advanced Materials, considered of great value for sustainable processes to be adopted by large companies.

