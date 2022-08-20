Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) will pay BRL 300 million in JCP: check the details

Posted at 6:59 pm

Telefônica Brasil’s board of directors (VIVT3), at a meeting held this Friday, August 19, approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP).

The gross amount is R$ 300 million. With withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, it results in a net amount of R$ 255 million.

The net value per share is R$0.15267232509. The JCP credit will be based on the shareholding position in the company’s records at the end of August 31, 2022. After this date, the shares will be considered “ex-interest”.

Payment of this income will be made until July 31, 2023, the date being defined by the board.

The values ​​per share of interest on equity may be adjusted in the future until August 31, due to possible acquisitions of shares within the share buyback program, explained Telefônica Brasil.

