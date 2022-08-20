Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) will pay BRL 300 million in JCP: check the details

Posted at 6:59 pm
Telefônica Brasil’s board of directors (VIVT3), at a meeting held this Friday, August 19, approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP).
The gross amount is R$ 300 million. With withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, it results in a net amount of R$ 255 million.
The net value per share is R$0.15267232509. The JCP credit will be based on the shareholding position in the company’s records at the end of August 31, 2022. After this date, the shares will be considered “ex-interest”.
Payment of this income will be made until July 31, 2023, the date being defined by the board.
The values per share of interest on equity may be adjusted in the future until August 31, due to possible acquisitions of shares within the share buyback program, explained Telefônica Brasil.
