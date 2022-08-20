Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) will pay BRL 300 million in JCP: check the details

Yadunandan Singh 1 day ago Business Comments Off on Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) will pay BRL 300 million in JCP: check the details 2 Views

Posted at 6:59 pm

Telefônica Brasil’s board of directors (VIVT3), at a meeting held this Friday, August 19, approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP).

The gross amount is R$ 300 million. With withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, it results in a net amount of R$ 255 million.

The net value per share is R$0.15267232509. The JCP credit will be based on the shareholding position in the company’s records at the end of August 31, 2022. After this date, the shares will be considered “ex-interest”.

Payment of this income will be made until July 31, 2023, the date being defined by the board.

The values ​​per share of interest on equity may be adjusted in the future until August 31, due to possible acquisitions of shares within the share buyback program, explained Telefônica Brasil.

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/H1Pap4I2cgTEyFRmix9icW

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

National monoblock Ram pickup truck is confirmed by Stellantis – 08/21/2022

In March 2021, even before having this space here at Uol Carros, I anticipated in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved