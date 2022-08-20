“The train of the multipolar world has already left the station”, says Pepe Escobar

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on “The train of the multipolar world has already left the station”, says Pepe Escobar 18 Views

International correspondent says tensions in Ukraine and Taiwan will not be able to stop the new international order




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Superhero tops US box office debut

the premieres of Dragon Ball Super: Superhero and The beast moved well in this week’s …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved