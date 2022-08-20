“The train of the multipolar world has already left the station”, says Pepe Escobar

International correspondent says tensions in Ukraine and Taiwan will not be able to stop the new international order

247 – Directly from the city of Samarkand, a city in Uzbekistan that is one of the nerve centers of the new silk routes, international correspondent Pepe Escobar stated, in an interview with journalist Leonardo Attuch, editor of TV 247, that the conflict between imperialism and Russia, on Ukrainian soil, and tensions in Taiwan against China will not be able to prevent the emergence of a new international order. “The train of the multipolar world has already left the station,” he says. “Ukraine is a pawn in the middle of the NATO-Eurasia game,” he adds.

In his opinion, the biggest victims of sanctions against Russia so far are European countries. “Germany is coming out of denial. The six sanctions packages are destroying the European economy,” she says.

In the interview, Pepe Escobar also talked about the succession of Boris Johnson in England. “The British establishment is directly involved in the war against Russia. Liz Truss will win because an Indian cannot be British Prime Minister. It’s that simple.”

Pepe Escobar also spoke about Taiwan. “The Chinese response would never be aggressive. It is a calculated reaction, in their time and in the long term. What the Chinese will do is the rehearsal of the total blockade of Taiwan. Xi Jinping has already put the sixth gear,” he said. “The China-Russia partnership is of the highest level also in the military field,” he added.

Pepe also agreed with the thesis, defended by sociologist Boaventura Sousa Santos, that Europe is becoming a great Puerto Rico. “We are witnessing the war between the empire and its vassals against Eurasia. The Empire is suffering two humiliations: one in Afghanistan and one in Ukraine,” he says.

