These situations may entitle you to an Income Tax exemption.

Some Brazilians are entitled to an income tax exemption that is guaranteed by law. Check which people are exempt from paying this amount.

Some Brazilians are entitled to an exemption in the Income tax which is guaranteed by law. In view of this, those who have diseases that are listed in the tax legislation or that have reached a certain age will not pay the tax.

It is important to note that the disease needs to be proven through medical examinations and reports. You can request the exemption online or by phone at any of the INSS (National Social Security Institute) service channels.

Income Tax Exemption

According to the INSS, the main factor for the citizen to be exempt from paying the Income Tax is the existence of a serious illness. Check out the list below which serious diseases offer a discount on the IR:

AIDS/HIV;

Mental alienation;

Blindness;

severe heart disease;

radiation contamination;

Ankylosing spondyloarthrosis;

Parkinson’s disease;

Paget’s disease;

Multiple sclerosis;

Cystic fibrosis;

Severe liver disease;

leprosy;

Severe neoplasm;

severe nephropathy;

Disabling or irreversible paralysis;

Thalidomide Syndrome;

Active tuberculosis.

How to get income tax exemption?

Anyone over 65 who is retired and a pensioner of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) can apply for the exemption. However, it will be partial according to the income of each elderly person, a factor that is considered by the INSS.

It is necessary to consider the income ceiling determined annually by the Federal Government. Citizens can request income tax exemption by calling 135. Another option is through the INSS website or application:

First, access My INSS;

Click on “New Order”;

Enter the name of the service/benefit you want;

Click on the name of the service/benefit;

Follow all instructions to continue.

In all cases, it is mandatory to present the insured’s documentation, as well as the CPF number, and in cases of illness, it is necessary to present the medical reports and exams.

Attorney or legal representative

Now, if the applicant is a prosecutor or legal representative, it is essential to present documents that prove the situation, see which ones.

Power of attorney or the term of legal representative;

Photo identification document such as RG, CNH or CTPS;

CPF of the attorney or representative.

