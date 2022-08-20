Tony Ramos questions priority of foreign films: ‘Desigual’

It took four years between the text of “45 do Segundo Tempo” being finished and the film finally being able to reach Brazilian cinemas, with Tony Ramos in the role of the protagonist Pedro Baresi.

The time in which the film, which hit theaters on Thursday (18), will be in theaters in Brazil, however, will depend on the box office result of basically four days.

To national films, he criticizes Tony in an interview with splashit is still imposed the charge to give audience in the first weekend, from the premiere on Thursday until Sunday, under penalty of leaving the poster and not having a second week on the air.

“Exhibitors do this with national cinema. If the first week is not good, there is no second. Foreign films can have one, two, three weeks of low box office and still have theaters. It is unequal”, he says. the actor.

In “45 do Segundo Tempo”, a film directed by Luiz Villaça, Tony Ramos plays Pedro Baresi, a paulistano of Italian origin, struggling with the sadness of financial difficulties faced by the Baresi canteen and a lonely life.

The solution is the reunion with childhood friends, the lawyer Ivan, played by Cassio Gabus Mendes, and the priest Mariano, played by Ary França. The objective is to recreate a photo that the three of them took forty years earlier together at the inauguration of the São Paulo Metro.

It’s a film about friendship and about the conflict between expectations and reality. In the background, issues of current life, such as economic difficulties and sexual diversity — Ivan (Gabus Mendes) has as a great dilemma the difficulty of dealing with the sexual orientation of his only child, who is gay.

For Tony Ramos, one of the challenges in the construction of the role is separating who he is as a person from the character’s point of view, even if there are similarities. Tony Ramos is concerned about the country’s economic path, especially with the cultural sector, and has a strong personal friendship with his colleagues on the scene.

“When you create a character, you have to separate it. Actor Tony Ramos knows the painful situation of Brazilian culture, the negligence of governments, but I cannot transpose it”, he says. “You can never transport the friendship you have in real life to the screen. Every friendship is unique”, he adds.

One of the promises of emotion in the movie theater is the little dog Calabresa, Pedro Baresi’s faithful squire. “In common with Pedro, I have a love for gastronomy and for dogs. I’m sure that this man’s pain will touch many people”, says Tony Ramos.