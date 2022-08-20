Tottenham beats Wolverhampton, and Harry Kane breaks record | english football

Tottenham beat Wolverhampton this Saturday by 1-0, in London, in a game valid for the 3rd round of the Premier League. The winning goal went to striker Harry Kane, who became the top scorer for a single club in the competition’s history. Tottenham provisionally assumed the leadership of the championship.

1 of 2 Harry Kane celebrates the goal scored by Tottenham against Wolverhampton – Photo: Getty Images Harry Kane celebrates the goal scored by Tottenham against Wolverhampton – Photo: Getty Images

Wolverhampton didn’t know how to take advantage of the superiority in the first half: they closed the initial stage with 12 shots against only one of Tottenham – but only two of the visiting team hit the goal.

Coach Antonio Conte fixed the team at half-time, and Tottenham came back better for the second half. In the 18th minute, forward Heung-min Son hit the post, and, Harry Kane opened the scoring on the next move.

After the corner kick, midfielder Perisic deflected the ball with a header, and Kane complemented it with a shot inside the small area. With that goal, he became the Premier League’s top scorer by a single club (185 goals), surpassing Sergio Agüero’s mark for Manchester City.

Striker Richarlison came on in place of Heung-min Son around the 31st minute of the second half. The Brazilian managed to produce at least one good individual play and still had another opportunity to kick on goal in the final stretch of the game.

Tottenham provisionally leads the Premier League with seven points. Richarlison and co’s team are now rooting for Manchester City and Arsenal, who are still playing this weekend.