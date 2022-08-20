Trio is arrested for trying to buy R$ 1 million of cryptocurrencies with fake notes | Rio de Janeiro

The prisoners were identified as Antônio Villela, Fabiano Madeira and Fábio Lins Camello.Reproduction / TV Globo

Published 08/19/2022 16:20 | Updated 08/19/2022 16:29

Rio – Agents of the 37th DP (Ilha do Governador) arrested, this Thursday (18), three men for trying to buy R$ 1 million in cryptocurrencies with fake notes in Botafogo, South Zone of Rio.

According to the Civil Police, the suspects tried to negotiate with fake R$ 100 bills. They divided the bills into amounts, however, on the fakes it was written: “material without commercial value” and on top of them were the real ones, in order to disguise the scam.

On the counterfeit bills were written:
The prisoners were identified as Antônio Villela, Fabiano Madeira and Fábio Lins Camello. Vilella had already been shot and arrested in 2018 by the Minas Gerais police with R$14 million in counterfeit bills.

Police officers arrived at the trio after receiving a complaint that the suspects wanted to buy cryptocurrencies with a financial broker in Praia de Botafogo. The deal would be closed on a car.

The victim became suspicious and called the Civil Police, who surprised the group before the transaction was carried out. The trio was sent to the 37th DP (Ilha do Governador), but declined to testify. They told investigators they will only speak in court.

