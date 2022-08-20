Trio is arrested for trying to buy R$ 1 million of cryptocurrencies with fake notes | Rio de Janeiro



The prisoners were identified as Antônio Villela, Fabiano Madeira and Fábio Lins Camello – Reproduction/TV Globo

The prisoners were identified as Antônio Villela, Fabiano Madeira and Fábio Lins Camello.Reproduction / TV Globo

Published 08/19/2022 16:20 | Updated 08/19/2022 16:29

Rio – Agents of the 37th DP (Ilha do Governador) arrested, this Thursday (18), three men for trying to buy R$ 1 million in cryptocurrencies with fake notes in Botafogo, South Zone of Rio. According to the Civil Police, the suspects tried to negotiate with fake R$ 100 bills. They divided the bills into amounts, however, on the fakes it was written: “material without commercial value” and on top of them were the real ones, in order to disguise the scam.