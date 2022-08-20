Vatican authorizes the start of the beatification process of Father Cicero, says Diocese of Crato | Ceará

The process of beatification of Father Cícero Romão Batista in the Catholic Church was authorized by the Vatican. The information was announced by the bishop of the diocese of Crato, Dom Magnus Henrique Lopes, during a mass held this Saturday morning (20), at Largo Capela do Socorro, in Juazeiro do Norte, in the interior of Ceará.

“Dear sons and daughters of the Diocese of Crato, pilgrims from all over Brazil, it is with great joy that I inform you on this historic morning that we have officially received from the Holy See, by determination of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, a letter from the Dicastery for the cause dos santos, dated June 24, 2022. We received authorization for the opening of the beatification process of Father Cícero Romão Batista who, from now on, will receive the title of Servant of God”, said Bishop Magnus Henrique Lopes during the celebration.

In 2015, the Vatican responded to Bishop Fernando Panico’s request and reconciled Father Cícero Romão Batista with the Catholic Church. With the reconciliation, there were no longer any obstacles to the opening of the process of beatification of the “popular saint”.

The request for authorization for the beatification of Father Cícero was requested by Dom Magnus Henrique Lopes, through a letter delivered to Pope Francis during his visit to the Vatican, in May this year.

“We have recourse to your solicitude as the universal pastor of the holy Church to ask for special clemency for this beloved, exonerated Catholic priest. We hope that your Holiness, at the opportune time, will examine, with the heart of a father and as the successor of Peter, this request now formulated, whose answer is a longing for us and for the millions of devotees of Father Cicero”, reads an excerpt from the letter delivered by Dom Magnus to Pope Francis.

2 of 2 Hundreds of faithful who were at mass in Largo da Capela do Socorro, in Juazeiro do Norte, in the interior of Ceará, followed the announcement of the authorization of the beatification process of Father Cícero. — Photo: Diocese of Crato/ Publicity Hundreds of faithful who were at mass in Largo da Capela do Socorro, in Juazeiro do Norte, in the interior of Ceará, followed the announcement of the authorization of the beatification process of Father Cícero. — Photo: Diocese of Crato/ Publicity

The excerpt was read by the bishop of the diocese of Crato during the announcement of the authorization of the beatification process of Father Cícero. The news was received with a round of applause and fireworks by hundreds of worshipers who were at the scene.

Father Cicero died in 1934, broken with the Vatican for involvement with politics and for the controversial “miracle of the host”. According to popular belief, a host given by the priest turned to blood in the mouth of a blessed. For the devotees of Father Cicero, it is a miracle, but the Catholic Church considered the case a misinterpretation. Because of the “mistakes”, he was removed from the Catholic Church.

Father Cícero Romão Batista is considered a “popular saint” for many Northeastern Catholics. Every year, pilgrimages in honor of him attract millions of pilgrims to Juazeiro do Norte.

beatification process

To complete the beatification, the Vatican initially does a survey of the candidate’s biography to see if there are any factors in the biography that could impede the process. If nothing is found, the church issues the Nihil Obstat (no impediment), a formal document, written in Latin and addressed to the bishop indicating that the process can continue.

“It is from this document that the candidate for sanctity is called Servant of God and has the free investigation to take place until the closing of the process”, explains lawyer and expert in Canon Law José Luís Lira.

Then, a diocesan ecclesiastical court will be constituted that will assess the qualities, the virtues and verify the whole life of the Servant of God.

After the diocesan phase is completed, the documents are sent to the Vatican, where the Roman phase begins. The Vatican evaluates reports of miracles, graces and acts that could give Father Cicero blessed status.

“Once verified, he is automatically declared ‘venerable’. If there is a consistent miracle, in the ways that the Holy See requires, with medical reports and all appropriate documentation, the beatification phase begins. Once the miracle is approved, the pope authorizes the beatification. After becoming blessed, another miracle is needed for canonization”, says Luís.