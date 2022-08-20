Vidal trains and should be kept at Flamengo; Gabigol stays at the gym

Back at Ninho do Urubu after qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, the Flamengo squad worked this morning, already aiming to match against Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão. The athletes went to the field, under the command of Dorival Júniorand the good news came from Arturo Vidal, who trained without limitations after leaving Arena da Baixada with a limp last Wednesday. The Chilean is well rated to be kept among the starters for Sunday.

Since the end of July, Dorival has been working with two teams: one in the Copas, another in the Brasileirão – learn more here. With the decisive character of Sunday’s duel, the coaching staff will work on a case-by-case basis. The definition will be on Saturday, in training before boarding to São Paulo. Flamengo is the runner-up, nine points behind Palmeiras.

GABIGOL WORKS INSIDE

Holder next to Pedro last Wednesday, Gabigol, in turn, was not on the field this Friday. Shirt 9 performed activities at the CT academy. Athlete with more minutes on the field for Flamengo in the season, the striker does not worry for Sunday’s match.

The Flamengo squad performs an activity, at Ninho do Urubu, at 10 am this Saturday, and the delegation leaves for São Paulo at 4:40 pm.