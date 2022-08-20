Video explains what burnout syndrome – Sade

Workers who feel unable to perform tasks that were once simple, due to mental exhaustion after stressful work situations. This is the main symptom of the burnout syndrome, which has affected more and more people and which the World Health Organization considers, since 2019, a “work-related phenomenon”, according to the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Problems. health.

In this video from the #PraEntender series we talk about the origins of this syndrome and treatments, as well as showing why women are the biggest victims. Because it is a work-related illness, many researchers believe that the burnout syndrome is a more recent manifestation, as the demand for results and metrics intensified in the 21st century. In addition, in the past, each professional was highly specialized in the role he performed. Today, companies are looking for people who can multitask.

In general, burnout is triggered when the worker is required for some task and, because he is not qualified for the role or is already performing other activities, he is unable to fulfill what was asked. As a result, he is overworked and, at the same time, feeling incapable, because he wants to do what was asked, but is unable to meet deadlines and targets under the conditions imposed.

Research shows why burnout affects more women these days (photo: Soraia Piva/EM/DA Press)

Magnified effects of the pandemic

Work, housework, childcare are a recurring burden in the personal and professional lives of many women. A pressure that worsened at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bruna Abrantes, a psychologist at Instituto Meraki Sade Mental, in Brasília, the pandemic has intensified the social roles played by women.

“It became more difficult to set limits, delimit spaces, so the house, which was already an environment with many tasks, suddenly also became the place of work. All this lived at the same time, in the same space, became a very conducive to generating a great exhaustion”, explains Bruna.

treatments for burnout

Treatments are varied, but in most cases they involve psychotherapy and medications, such as antidepressants and anxiolytics. Experts also recommend changes in working conditions, habits and lifestyles, in addition to regular physical activity. All this helps a lot in the treatment of the syndrome.

Bruna Abrantes also explains that two things are very important when dealing with burnout: the person who is suffering must recognize the limits and understand that they need to live life in a balanced way.

“Work is an extremely important and rewarding dimension of life, but it is not the only dimension. Knowing how to reserve adequate time for work and not allow it to invade other dimensions of life is extremely important for a good rest, for adequate sleep, for quality relationships”, continues the psychologist.