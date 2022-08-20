Video explains what burnout syndrome – Sade

In addition, in the past, each professional was highly specialized in the role he performed. Today, companies are looking for people who can multitask.
In general, burnout is triggered when the worker is required for some task and, because he is not qualified for the role or is already performing other activities, he is unable to fulfill what was asked. As a result, he is overworked and, at the same time, feeling incapable, because he wants to do what was asked, but is unable to meet deadlines and targets under the conditions imposed.
Magnified effects of the pandemic
Work, housework, childcare are a recurring burden in the personal and professional lives of many women. A pressure that worsened at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Bruna Abrantes, a psychologist at Instituto Meraki Sade Mental, in Brasília, the pandemic has intensified the social roles played by women.
“It became more difficult to set limits, delimit spaces, so the house, which was already an environment with many tasks, suddenly also became the place of work. All this lived at the same time, in the same space, became a very conducive to generating a great exhaustion”, explains Bruna.
treatments for burnout
Treatments are varied, but in most cases they involve psychotherapy and medications, such as antidepressants and anxiolytics. Experts also recommend changes in working conditions, habits and lifestyles, in addition to regular physical activity. All this helps a lot in the treatment of the syndrome.
Bruna Abrantes also explains that two things are very important when dealing with burnout: the person who is suffering must recognize the limits and understand that they need to live life in a balanced way.
“Work is an extremely important and rewarding dimension of life, but it is not the only dimension. Knowing how to reserve adequate time for work and not allow it to invade other dimensions of life is extremely important for a good rest, for adequate sleep, for quality relationships”, continues the psychologist.