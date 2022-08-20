Viviane Araujo appears stunning in new rehearsal photos in the final stretch of pregnancy

Actress Viviane Araujo, who is expecting her first child, shows off Joaquim’s big belly when posting unpublished photos from the rehearsal

The actress Viviane Araujo (47) is in the final stretch of her first pregnancy and did a beautiful pregnant photo shoot to immortalize the special moment!

This Friday, the 19th, the owl mother, pregnant with a boy, who will be called Joaquimfruit of the marriage with the businessman Guilherme Militãoreleased unpublished images during the photo session, made on Wednesday, 17, showing the huge belly.

9 months pregnant, the queen of Carnival queens posed wearing a white look with a cause, leaving her belly and legs on display. Produced, the famous came up with longer hair, betting on the card and lavishing happiness on the records.

“Beautiful essay through the lens of my dear Pino Gomes. Beauty of my other dear Teo and assistant Marco Montenegro. Styling of the also dear Victor Mazzei, with this beautiful and exclusive look made by my other dear Marcio Ferreira. Pure art!”, wrote Vivi in ​​the caption, thanking the professionals responsible for the production.

In the comments, Pino praised Vivi: “You are the inspiring muse, your sweetness, your talent, your beauty and your charisma guide me to a better world. Beautiful to be part of this moment in your lives. Very happy to see you so full living a dream”.

Fans also praised the beauty of the mother of the year:“Too queen”, “Beautiful pregnant”, “Wonderful”, “Simply BEAUTIFUL. Stunning”, “The most beautiful mommy. She is radiant”.

Viviane Araujo shows her big belly in unpublished photos from the rehearsal:

Viviane Araujo talks about the final stretch of pregnancy

In a chat with the fans, Viviane Araujo confessed that she is feeling very tired in the last few days. “I’ll tell you something. Mom, in this final stretch, is tired. Sleeping more than she should. But I can too. I can sleep. Then I know that sleep… won’t be anymore”she said, laughing.

The baby should be born in early September, according to Jornal Extra. The forecast is that Viviane wants to have a normal birth between the 3rd and 8th of September, which is when she will be 40 weeks pregnant.

