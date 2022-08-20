Volkswagen has already sold all 2022 production of the electric Kombi

Globally, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, or electric Kombi, was one of the most important and awaited launches of the year. Proof of this is that all production planned for 2022 by the German brand is already sold. As a result, Volkswagen will pick up the pace to meet consumers’ avid appetite for the battery-powered Kombosa.

According to information from Automotive News Europe, Volkswagen has already sold 10,000 ID.Buzz units in Europe. And detail: the electric Kombi did not step on a single dealership. That is, consumers are buying the model blindly and based only on what they have seen from the brand’s presentations and journalists’ evaluations.

The country that most bought the new Kombi was Norway with 3,400 units – there the electrification of cars is already such a strong reality that the best-selling models in the country are electric. In second place we have Germany with 2,500 units, followed by Belgium and the Netherlands with 2,100 units together.

France and the United Kingdom have not even started to sell the electric Kombi because of the very high demand in other countries. In other words, the second phase of the launch will make next year’s production also compromised.

Volkswagen’s Hanover plant started production of the ID.Buzz in May, but deliveries will not take place until October. The initial idea was to produce 10,000 units in 2022, but the very high demand makes the number rise to 15,000 units by the end of the year. For 2023, Volkswagen is already working on the idea of ​​making 60,000 electric vans.

Production should advance to 130,000 units per year in 2024, but this goal can be anticipated if demand for ID.Buzz continues as high as it has been. For Brazil, it should land between 2023 and 2024, when production regularizes. There are very high chances of it being called Kombi around here, even because Volkswagen itself communicates the model as an electric Kombi in its releases in Brazil.

>>Volkswagen Kombi almost got a new design in Brazil

>>Kombi meeting will bring together from the old lady to the new ID.Buzz

>>Fiat Scudo will take the place of Volkswagen Kombi? | impressions