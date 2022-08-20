VW starts sales of the electric e-up! in Latin America

Volkswagen officially started sales of electric cars in Latin America, starting in Uruguay with the e-up!, a subcompact hatch that returns to the region after the end of production in Brazil, where the combustion model was made in Taubaté-SP.

The launch in Uruguay was attended by Thomas Owsianski, vice president of sales and marketing for the SAM region, who commented: “Uruguay is today the stage where Volkswagen makes history by electrifying our brand in South America. After a year of rigorous studies and tests, we started selling the e-up! in a country that has the infrastructure to ensure the success of our strategy”.

Imported from Zwickau, Germany, the e-up! arrives in the neighboring country by importer Julio César Lestido SA, weighing only 1,160 kg and with a range of 260 km in the WLTP cycle.

First 100% electric VW in the region, the e-up! delivers up to 61 kW or 83 horsepower, with an instantaneous torque of 21.7 kgfm, thus ensuring more agility.

The e-up! goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 11.9 seconds with a maximum of 130 km/h, which would put it here in a direct fight with Renault Kwid e-Tech, Caoa Chery iCar and JAC e-JS1.

In the presentation of the e-up! to Uruguayans, VW also showed the ID.3 and ID.4 models, which should also be sold in Brazil, where they run on shares of the automaker itself.

Here, VW does not comment on the arrival of the e-up!, which should also be offered in markets such as Chile and Colombia.

In Germany, the e-up! It looked like the days counted when the Covid-19 quarantine returned, but the large amount of orders made the model remain in production for longer.

Here, in addition to ID.3 and ID.4, ID is expected. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo, an electric reinterpretation of the classic Volkswagen Kombi corujinha, with a strong emotional appeal among Brazilians.